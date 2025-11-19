Maharashtra FDA Minister Zirwal Moves To Strengthen Gutkha Ban, Considers MCOCA Action Against Smugglers

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Minister Narhari Zirwal | FPJ Photo

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Minister Narhari Zirwal has directed authorities to intensify enforcement of Maharashtra’s gutkha ban and consider invoking the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against the masterminds and company owners involved in the illegal trade.

Despite the statewide prohibition, large quantities of gutkha continue to be smuggled into Maharashtra from neighbouring states, posing a serious threat to public health, particularly among schoolchildren and young adults. Minister Zirwal emphasised that action must go beyond seizing consignments to target the key operators running this illegal network.

Legal Measures and MCOCA Proposal

The government will seek guidance from the Law and Judiciary Department on whether MCOCA cases can be filed against individuals responsible for the transportation and sale of gutkha and pan masala across the state.

“We will send a formal proposal to the Law and Judiciary Department to examine the feasibility of using MCOCA against those accountable,” Zirwal said.

High-Level Review of Banned Substances

Zirwal chaired a high-level meeting at Mantralaya to review actions against the production and sale of banned substances including gutkha, pan masala, scented tobacco, flavoured supari, kharra, and mawa. Officials from multiple departments participated, discussing coordinated action to curb illegal trade.

Targeting Masterminds and Financiers

The Minister emphasised that enforcement will focus on main handlers, financiers, and organisers of the illegal trade. “To break the chain, it is essential to target the masterminds. The government is seriously considering applying MCOCA against them,” Zirwal said.

District-level authorities have been instructed to strengthen public awareness campaigns about the health risks of gutkha and related products, ensuring inter-departmental coordination for effective enforcement.

Protecting Vulnerable Sections of Society

Enhanced enforcement is expected to significantly curb illegal trafficking and protect vulnerable sections of society from the harmful effects of banned tobacco products, particularly youth and schoolchildren.