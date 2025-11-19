VIDEO: Bengaluru Shocked As Fake RBI Officials Flee With ₹7 Crore From ATM Cash Van

Bengaluru Shocked As Fake RBI Officials Flee With ₹7 Crore From ATM Cash Van |

Bengaluru: In perhaps the first such incident in the city, unidentified men allegedly posing as RBI officials intercepted a ATM cash van here and fled with about Rs seven crore on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred near Ashoka Pillar when the vehicle was transporting cash from a bank branch in JP Nagar.

Police had initially said the culprits impersonated Income Tax officials.

Karnataka Home Minister H Parameshwara said probably such an incident had never happened in Bengaluru.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a group of men arrived in a car carrying a Government of India sticker and stopped the cash vehicle, claiming that they wanted to verify documents.

The suspects then forced the van's staff into their car along with cash.

They allegedly drove towards Dairy Circle where they dropped the staff and sped away with the cash which is estimated to be about Rs seven crore, they said.

Over 50 CCTV camera footages were being examined to trace the route taken by the vehicle and identify those involved.

Parameshwara assured that the culprits will be nabbed at the earliest.

Speaking to the media, City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh said the incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon under the Siddapura police station limits.

About Rs seven crore has been lost, but it is being verified, as the driver of the cash transporting van has not shared the correct information.

"There is nakabandi (roadblocks) in the entire city, we are making our efforts. We have formed various teams, our teams have spread out across the city. Our teams are physically on the ground, as well as in the control room under various technical wings. We will try to detect the case at the earliest. Two DCPs and a Joint Commissioners are working on the case."

Citing initial information, he said that the money was forcefully transferred into a vehicle from a CMS cash van and taken away.

To a question on the number of suspects involved, the Commissioner said, "we have no clear cut information as of now."

Asked if the cash vehicle security personnel carry any weapons, he said it needs to be verified as to how many security persons were there and what arms they carried.

"Information was not shared immediately, there was a delay... we are looking into all angles," he added.

Based on the complaint filed by the Branch Manager of CMS Inno System Ltd, an FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in connection with the incident, police said.

According to the FIR, the company withdraws cash from currency chest of a private bank at JP Nagar, and loads it into their vehicle to deposit in various ATMs of the said bank across Bengaluru.

"On Wednesday, around 9:30 am under the supervision of the custodian, the company's vehicle left for the bank with driver Binod Kumar and gunmen Rajanna and Tammayya. At about 12:24 p.m., they withdrew Rs 7.11 crore from the JP Nagar HDFC Currency Chest, packed the cash into trunks, and loaded it into their vehicle," it stated.

Later, the driver of the cash vehicle reported that while travelling via Jayanagar Ashoka Pillar towards Lalbagh Siddapura Gate, a SUV car intercepted their vehicle, the FIR said.

"About five to six men got out, claimed to be from the RBI, and ordered them to step out of the vehicle. They took custodian Afthab and gunmen Rajanna and Tammayya in their Innova (car), and instructed the driver alone to continue driving the cash vehicle," the FIR stated.

It further stated that later, armed with a pistol, the men allegedly intimidated the driver and robbed the entire Rs 7.11 crore from the vehicle on the Dairy Circle flyover, and fled.

"The complainant immediately checked the vehicle's GPRS and confirmed that it was located near Hosur Road, Dairy Circle. He informed other branch managers and, after that, Security Manager Syed Ahmad Pasha called the control room to report the matter. The company technician later checked the vehicle's DVR and discovered that the robbers had taken it away as well," it added.

Addressing reporters, Parameshwara said, "... The incident shouldn't have happened. Who is involved? Who gave them the information about money being transported? We don't have information as of now. We have taken this seriously and are investigating. We have got certain leads. We will nab them. We have got certain information, but cannot share it."

"It has happened in broad daylight. Such a huge money of over Rs seven crore is said to be involved. This is probably a first of its kind in recent times. We will find who they are, whether they are from our state or from other states, and nab them."

Parameshwara, who later held a meeting with top police officials, said that he along with DGP and police Commissioner met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and briefed him about the incident.

"The CM has instructed police to take the case seriously and nab the culprits at the earliest."

He said, police have got some important leads and they are following it up, and the culprits will be nabbed at the earliest.

BJP State President B Y Vijayendra urged the government to immediately arrest the criminals.

"The robbery that took place in broad daylight in the heart of the city, has naturally created fear among the people. It has been proven time and again that the criminals have no fear of the law during the Congress regime," he claimed.

Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly R Ashoka alleged that looting has become a part of 'Brand Bengaluru'.

