VIDEO: RJD Workers Protest In Patna, Blame Tejashwi’s Aide Sanjay Yadav For Election Defeat

RJD Workers Protest In Patna, Blame Tejashwi's Aide Sanjay Yadav For Election Defeat

Patna: RJD workers on Thursday held protests outside the state party headquarters in Patna against the party leader Tejashwi Yadav`s close aide Sanjay Yadav and MLC Sunil Singh, holding them responsible for the party`s crushing defeat in the just concluded Bihar assembly election.

It comes close on the heels of RJD chief Lalu Prasad`s daughter Rohini Acharya venting out her anger against Sanjay Yadav and also declaring to quit politics against the backdrop of the party`s ignominious presence in the state polls.

Lalu family feud : RJD workers raise pro-Rohini Acharya slogans outside Rabri Aawas, call for Sanjay Yadav's ouster. pic.twitter.com/oC9PgPbh7I — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) November 17, 2025

Protesters burned an effigy of Sanjay Yadav, accusing "outsiders" of interfering in the party's functioning. “People who have come from outside Bihar cannot be allowed to run the party or the state,” they shouted in unison as the RJD`s first family continues to face one trouble after another after the electoral setback.

They demanded that the RJD must be led by someone rooted in Bihar, not by leaders or strategists from Haryana, while obliquely referring to Sanjay Yadav.

Rohini Acharya had also claimed the influence of "Haryanvis" in party affairs.

Besides Sanjay Yadav, Rohini also named Rameez Alam, another close associate of Tejashwi, as both are held responsible for pushing her out of the family. She even claimed that she was disgraced, abused and hit with a chappal (slipper)

"I have no family. You can go and ask this to Sanjay Yadav, Rameez, and Tejashwi Yadav. They are the ones who threw me out of the family," she told reporters in Patna on Saturday.

"The whole nation is asking why the party failed like this. When you name Sanjay Yadav and Rameez, you are thrown out of the house, disgraced, abused, and even hit with a chappal (slipper)," she had claimed.