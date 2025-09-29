 ‘Everyone’s Mother Dies’: UCO Bank’s Chennai Zonal Head Accused Of Toxic Conduct Following Branch Head’s Mother's Demise
Updated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 08:45 PM IST
article-image
Ai generated image | Grok

Chennai: A shocking screenshot of an internal email, highlighting workplace toxicity at a public sector bank, has gone viral on social media. In the email, an employee of UCO Bank filed a complaint with the bank’s higher management, alleging “inhuman and toxic behaviour" by the Chennai zonal head.

The email, addressed to the bank’s top brass, was titled “Complaint Regarding Inhuman and Toxic Behavior by Zonal Head, Chennai – Request for Immediate Action.”

"It is with deep concern that wish to bring to your notice the inhuman, unprofessional, and toxic conduct of Mr. RS Ajith, Zonal Head, Chennai Zone. He has crested an environment of fear and oppression, treating officers and Branch Heads as if they were his slaves or servants rather than professionale," the mail read.

Citing instances the complainant said, "On multiple occasions, he has displayed dictatorial behavior, insensitivity, and abusive language. Shockingly, this is the same Zonal Head who even denied leave to a Branch Head at the time of his mother's demise."

"The incidents reported to me are as follows: A Branch Head's mother was in ICU. When he sought leave, the ZM said: First tell me when you will return, only then I will grant leave," the mail read.

Citing another instance he said,"Another Branch Head lost his mother. The ZM told him: 'Everyone's mother dies. Don't be dramatic, be practical Join immediately or I will mark LWP (Leave without pay).' Later, an official letter was issued against him."

"A Branch Head's one-year-old daughter was hospitalized, The ZM said 'Are you a doctor? Why are you at the hospital? Go to office Immediately else I will mark LWP'(Leave without pay)" the letter read.

UCO Bank is yet to respond to the viral screenshot.

