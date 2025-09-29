Video Of Pakistani Hindus Playing Garba Goes Viral: Indians Applaud Cultural Celebration

In a heartwarming display of faith and tradition, the Hindu community in Karachi, Pakistan, celebrated Navratri with vibrant Garba festivities. Instagram creator Mayuri Kumari, who lives in Karachi, shared glimpses of the celebrations, giving viewers across the border and beyond a look at how the spirit of Navratri thrives among Pakistani Hindus.

The video she shared showed a grand festive set-up, very similar to celebrations seen in India. A towering poster of Maa Durga adorned the venue, where devotees gathered to offer prayers. At the centre stood a traditional Garba arrangement, where an idol of the Goddess was placed, surrounded by offerings and lights. Women were seen bowing in devotion, performing rituals, and later joining in the lively Garba dance that is synonymous with the nine-day festival.

As the rhythmic beats played, women dressed in colourful attire formed circles and danced gracefully, capturing the very essence of Navratri. The celebrations radiated joy, faith, and community togetherness-a poignant reminder that cultural traditions know no borders.

Netizen reactions

The video quickly drew attention online, especially from Indian audiences, many of whom expressed happiness at witnessing their culture being preserved across the border. One user wrote, “Thank you Mayuri for showing this side of Pakistan.” Another commented, “Just so beautiful, Navratri festival Maa Durga Mata in Pakistan.”

For many, these images carried a deeper meaning. In a region often defined by political tensions, the sight of Navratri being celebrated so openly in Pakistan became a symbol of cultural continuity and resilience. It reminded people that while differences may exist at the political level, traditions and faith often bridge divides and foster understanding.

By sharing the visuals, Mayuri not only documented a celebration but also sparked a conversation on inclusivity and the shared heritage of South Asia. Her video stood as proof that devotion and joy can flourish even in unexpected places, carrying forward a legacy of centuries-old traditions.

As Navratri continues to unite communities in dance and devotion, the Karachi celebrations serve as a vibrant reminder that faith, music, and culture transcend borders, keeping the spirit of festivals alive everywhere.