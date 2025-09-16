 Little Girl’s Dance To ‘Jutti Meri’ In Classroom Wins The Internet; Video Goes Viral
A little girl’s adorable dance to Neha Bhasin’s ‘Jutti Meri’ in class goes viral. Her confidence, cute expressions, and joy-filled performance have melted hearts and inspired netizens online.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 02:49 PM IST
article-image
Little Girl’s Dance To ‘Jutti Meri’ In Classroom | Instagram (devchetri_)

Viral Video: A clip of a small girl dancing to Neha Bhasin's popular song 'Jutti Meri' in her class has taken over the internet with its unimaginable energy and self-belief. Shared by her dance teacher, choreographer Dev Chetri, the clip has received over 60 likes and 333 comments as of now.

The girl dances with perfect rhythm and expressive facial expressions in the short video. She stands confidently in class, keeping up with each note of the song with precision, as if immersed in the music. But it is her cute expressions—smiling, swaying, and having a good time—that really steal the spotlight.

Chetri captioned the video with, "Played a song in class & she danced like no one’s watching. Her confidence + cute expressions=pure magic." The teacher's admiration and the child's carefree performance have melted hearts on the internet.

Netizens reactions

Netizens swamped the comments section, complimenting her innate elegance and wishing they could be as confident as her. One user commented, "Proud of this girl." Another user said, "The way she's thoroughly enjoying herself." A third user commented, "Cuteiest dance i had ever saw and she dances so well I hope I too dance some day like her." A user said, "The way everyone support her." "Soo Cute, social anxiety its self is scared of her!" a comment reads.

The clip is a heartwarming reminder of childhood's innocence and how music and dance can bring on impromptu bursts of joy. It has resonated with many who are weary of manufactured performances, providing something natural, captivating, and authentic.

Amidst hard news and the frenetic pressures of everyday life, this diminutive dancer's moment has brought a needed smile—a lovely cameo of pure emotion in a classroom. It's evidence that at times, the most compelling performances are the ones created out of simple happiness.

