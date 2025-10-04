 RSS Centenary Celebrations Held At University Of Jammu; Spirit Of Nationalism Stressed
The Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh unit of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Friday celebrated the 100th foundation day of the Sangh with a historic event at the University of Jammu, which was described as a milestone of patriotism, cultural pride and social unity in the city of temples.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, October 04, 2025, 11:16 AM IST
Jammu: The Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh unit of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Friday celebrated the 100th foundation day of the Sangh with a historic event at the University of Jammu, which was described as a milestone of patriotism, cultural pride and social unity in the city of temples.

The RSS, which was founded in 1925, celebrated its centenary year on Vijayadashami on Thursday.

Mukesh Kumar, prant pracharak of RSS' Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh unit, in his address stressed the need to awaken the spirit of nationalism and patriotism among youth.

About The Function

The function, organised by Swami Vivekananda Vidyarthi Shakha, was marked by a disciplined path march of swayamsevaks within the university campus - the first-ever such march held in an educational institution in Jammu and Kashmir.

It stood as proof of the growing association of youth and students with the Sangh and the increasing strength and popularity of the RSS, a spokesperson said.

The prant pracharak sensitised the youth about the centuries of slavery the country endured and said, "India had suffered cultural trauma and slavery for nearly a thousand years due to foreign invasions, particularly under the Mughal and British rules. This long period deeply impacted the cultural consciousness of Indian society."

He emphasised the reconstruction of nationalist awareness and cultural pride, adding, "At such a time, the only way forward is the reconstruction of nationalist awareness and the restoration of cultural pride." "When young people cultivate discipline, service and dedication to national interest, only then can the country become strong and self-reliant," he said.

Prof B S Sahay, Director of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu, who was the chief guest at the function, recalled his association with the RSS and highlighted the role of the Sangh in nation-building and instilling patriotism. He urged students to combine academic excellence with service to society.

Prof Sahay urged the youth not to limit themselves to academic excellence alone but also to understand their duties towards the nation.

Prof B S Sahay's Statement

"If the youth adopt the values of discipline, service and dedication in their lives, they will not only make their own lives meaningful but also contribute significantly to the progress of society and the nation," he said, infusing new energy and inspiration among the audience.

The Vijayadashami celebration at the University of Jammu was not just a cultural and religious event but emerged as a living example of patriotism, discipline, and service.

One hundred thirteen swayamsevaks, including students, research scholars, teaching and non-teaching staff, participated in the full uniform parade, along with 96 guests, a spokesperson said.

The celebration concluded with the swayamsevaks' disciplined march inside the campus, leaving what participants described as an indelible impression of patriotism and cultural pride.

