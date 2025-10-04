JKBOSE Class 10 Exam Datesheet Out At jkbose.nic.in; Exams Start November 3

JKBOSE Class 10 Exam Datesheet: The JKBOSE Class 10 Datesheet 2025 has been made available by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education. The datesheet for the Kashmir province's yearly regular (October–November) session 2025, which includes the district of Kargil, has been made public. The schedule is available to candidates on the JKBOSE website, jkbose.nic.in.

The exam will start on November 3 and end on November 27, 2025, according to the official announcement. The mathematics paper will start the exam, while the painting/art and drawing paper will finish it.

JKBOSE Class 10 Exam Datesheet: Exam Date and time

Exam Start Date: November 3, 2025

Exam End Date: November 27, 2025

Exam Timing: Single shift from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM

JKBOSE Class 10 Exam Datesheet: Exam Schedule

Mathematics – November 3, 2025

Social Science – November 7, 2025

Science – November 11, 2025

English – November 14, 2025

Urdu/Hindi papers – November 17, 2025

Computer Science – November 19, 2025

Vocational subjects – November 21, 2025

Home Science – November 23, 2025

Kashmiri/Dogri/Bhoti/Punjabi/Arabic/Urdu/Hindi/Persian/Sanskrit – November 24, 2025

Music – November 25, 2025

Painting/Art and Drawing – November 27, 2025

Direct link to check the timetable

JKBOSE Class 10 Exam Datesheet: Steps to download the timetable

Candidates can use the instructions below to download the datesheet:

Step 1: Go to jkbose.nic.in, the official website of JKBOSE.

Step 2: On the home page, select the JKBOSE Class 10 Datesheet 2025 link.

Step 3: Candidates must verify the dates in a new PDF file that opens.

Step 4: Save a physical copy of the file for future use after downloading it.

Candidates should visit the JKBOSE official website for additional relevant information.