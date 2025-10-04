JKBOSE Class 10 Exam Datesheet Out At jkbose.nic.in; Exams Start November 3

JKBOSE Class 10 Exam Datesheet: The JKBOSE Class 10 Datesheet 2025 has been made available by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education. The datesheet for the Kashmir province's yearly regular (October–November) session 2025, which includes the district of Kargil, has been made public. The schedule is available to candidates on the JKBOSE website, jkbose.nic.in.
The exam will start on November 3 and end on November 27, 2025, according to the official announcement. The mathematics paper will start the exam, while the painting/art and drawing paper will finish it.
JKBOSE Class 10 Exam Datesheet: Exam Date and time
Exam Start Date: November 3, 2025
Exam End Date: November 27, 2025
Exam Timing: Single shift from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM
JKBOSE Class 10 Exam Datesheet: Exam Schedule
Mathematics – November 3, 2025
Social Science – November 7, 2025
Science – November 11, 2025
English – November 14, 2025
Urdu/Hindi papers – November 17, 2025
Computer Science – November 19, 2025
Vocational subjects – November 21, 2025
Home Science – November 23, 2025
Kashmiri/Dogri/Bhoti/Punjabi/Arabic/Urdu/Hindi/Persian/Sanskrit – November 24, 2025
Music – November 25, 2025
Painting/Art and Drawing – November 27, 2025
Direct link to check the timetable
JKBOSE Class 10 Exam Datesheet: Steps to download the timetable
Candidates can use the instructions below to download the datesheet:
Step 1: Go to jkbose.nic.in, the official website of JKBOSE.
Step 2: On the home page, select the JKBOSE Class 10 Datesheet 2025 link.
Step 3: Candidates must verify the dates in a new PDF file that opens.
Step 4: Save a physical copy of the file for future use after downloading it.
Candidates should visit the JKBOSE official website for additional relevant information.