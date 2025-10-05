GATE 2026 Registration Closes Tomorrow At gate2026.iitg.ac.in; Check Eligibility, Fees, And Required Documents

GATE 2026 Registration | gate2026.iitg.ac.in

GATE 2026: The GATE 2026 registration period will end on Monday, October 6, 2025, at the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati. Applicants who have not yet applied for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2026 must do so via gate2026.iitg.ac.in, the official IIT GATE website.

Candidates can still apply for IIT GATE 2026 with a late fee until October 9, 2025, after the deadline for applications without a late fees ends.

GATE 2026: Important dates

Last Date to Apply (Without Late Fee): October 6, 2025 (Monday)

Last Date to Apply (With Late Fee): October 9, 2025

Exam Dates: February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026

Result Declaration: March 19, 2026

GATE 2026: Application fees

Female / SC / ST / PwD candidates: ₹1,000 per paper

All other candidates (including foreign nationals): ₹2,000 per paper

Payment Mode: Online only

GATE 2026: Steps to register

The processes listed below will enable candidates to apply for GATE 2026:

Step 1: Go to the gate2026.iitg.ac.in official website.

Step 2: To register for GATE 2026, visit the link on the main page.

Step 3: To register, provide your information.

Step 4: Complete the application and pay the required amount.

Step 5: To download the page, click the submit button.

Step 6: Save a copy of the same for your records.

Direct link to register

GATE 2026: Required Documents (PDF/Scanned Copies)

Valid photo ID

Candidate’s signature

Candidate’s recent photograph

Category certificate (SC/ST), if applicable

UDID or PwD certificate, if applicable

Dyslexia certificate, if applicable

Relevant Annexure(s), if applicable

Candidates are advised to visit the IIT GATE official website for additional information.