 Trump Administration's New Memo Caps Foreign Students At 15%, Limits 5% Per Country
The memo, titled “A Compact for Academic Excellence in Higher Education,” directs universities to cap international undergraduate students at 15% of total enrollment, with no more than 5% from a single country.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, October 05, 2025, 08:28 PM IST
US President Donald Trump. | File Image

In a move that could reshape international student enrollment in the United States, the Trump administration has issued a memo to nine prominent universities, setting strict limits on foreign admissions and linking compliance to federal funding eligibility, The Financial Express reported.

Cap on International Students

The memo, titled “A Compact for Academic Excellence in Higher Education,” directs universities to cap international undergraduate students at 15% of total enrollment, with no more than 5% from a single country. The restrictions could severely impact Indian and Chinese students, who together account for about 70% of foreign enrollments in the U.S.

Key Requirements for Preferential Federal Access

According to The Wall Street Journal, the 10-point directive also calls for universities to: Avoid considering race or sex in admissions or hiring, Freeze tuition fees for five years, Share admissions data publicly, broken down by race, gender, and nationality, Abolish departments that “belittle conservative ideas,Screen international students for alignment with “American and Western values.”

Indian Students Express Concern

The new rules have alarmed Indian students, particularly from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, who form a large share of applicants. “This is deeply unfair. It will create a first-come-first-served policy and penalise talented students,” said Vishvanath Reddy, a student from Hyderabad. Another student from Warangal expressed fear that the political screening could affect visas or SEVIS records.

Nine Universities Targeted

The memo was reportedly sent to MIT, Brown, Dartmouth, University of Arizona, University of Pennsylvania, University of Southern California, University of Texas, University of Virginia, and Vanderbilt University.

