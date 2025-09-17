'Wonderful Phone Call With Friend': Trump Thanks PM Modi For Support On Ending Russia-Ukraine War, Extends Birthday Wishes

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he had a “wonderful” phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during which he extended birthday greetings and praised Modi’s leadership. Taking to Truth Social, Trump added that Modi thanked him for his support in efforts to end the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Earlier today, U.S. President Donald Trump dialed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend wishes on his 75th birthday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his official social media account and thanked the President of the United States for his warm wishes.

PM Modi also said that he is committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights and also talked about a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict.

PM Modi said, "Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your phone call and warm greetings on my 75th birthday. Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights. We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict."

Trump extended the good wishes on on PM Modi's birthday wishes amid the ongoing trade talks between the US and India in New Delhi. Both the countries termed the talks as "positive" and "forward looking".