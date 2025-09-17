 'Wonderful Phone Call With Friend': Trump Thanks PM Modi For Support On Ending Russia-Ukraine War, Extends Birthday Wishes
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorld'Wonderful Phone Call With Friend': Trump Thanks PM Modi For Support On Ending Russia-Ukraine War, Extends Birthday Wishes

'Wonderful Phone Call With Friend': Trump Thanks PM Modi For Support On Ending Russia-Ukraine War, Extends Birthday Wishes

Earlier today, U.S. President Donald Trump dialed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend wishes on his 75th birthday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his official social media account and thanked the President of the United States for his warm wishes.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 12:31 AM IST
article-image

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he had a “wonderful” phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during which he extended birthday greetings and praised Modi’s leadership. Taking to Truth Social, Trump added that Modi thanked him for his support in efforts to end the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Earlier today, U.S. President Donald Trump dialed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend wishes on his 75th birthday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his official social media account and thanked the President of the United States for his warm wishes.

PM Modi also said that he is committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights and also talked about a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict.

PM Modi said, "Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your phone call and warm greetings on my 75th birthday. Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights. We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict."

FPJ Shorts
'Wonderful Phone Call With Friend': Trump Thanks PM Modi For Support On Ending Russia-Ukraine War, Extends Birthday Wishes
'Wonderful Phone Call With Friend': Trump Thanks PM Modi For Support On Ending Russia-Ukraine War, Extends Birthday Wishes
Ashish Shelar Directs CIDCO To Set Up 'Shiv Smarak' And 'Shiv Mudra' Near Navi Mumbai Airport
Ashish Shelar Directs CIDCO To Set Up 'Shiv Smarak' And 'Shiv Mudra' Near Navi Mumbai Airport
PCB Labels Andy Pycroft's Role In Handshake Row As 'Highest Level Of Offence' In Letter To ICC: Reports
PCB Labels Andy Pycroft's Role In Handshake Row As 'Highest Level Of Offence' In Letter To ICC: Reports
Heavy Rains Damage 17.85 Lakh Hectares Of Crops In Maharashtra; Govt Promises Swift Compensation
Heavy Rains Damage 17.85 Lakh Hectares Of Crops In Maharashtra; Govt Promises Swift Compensation

Trump extended the good wishes on on PM Modi's birthday wishes amid the ongoing trade talks between the US and India in New Delhi. Both the countries termed the talks as "positive" and "forward looking".

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Wonderful Phone Call With Friend': Trump Thanks PM Modi For Support On Ending Russia-Ukraine War,...

'Wonderful Phone Call With Friend': Trump Thanks PM Modi For Support On Ending Russia-Ukraine War,...

'Thank You, My Friend': PM Modi Reacts After US President Donald Trump Extends Wishes On His 75th...

'Thank You, My Friend': PM Modi Reacts After US President Donald Trump Extends Wishes On His 75th...

Sweden To Implement Ban On Mobile Phones In Schools To Improve Security & Study Conditions

Sweden To Implement Ban On Mobile Phones In Schools To Improve Security & Study Conditions

US President Donald Trump Warns Europe To 'Stop Buying Russian Oil' Amid Ukraine Conflict - VIDEO

US President Donald Trump Warns Europe To 'Stop Buying Russian Oil' Amid Ukraine Conflict - VIDEO

‘Positive Meeting’: US On Ongoing Trade Discussions With India

‘Positive Meeting’: US On Ongoing Trade Discussions With India