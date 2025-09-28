 At Least 18 Dead As Boulder Crushes Mine In Northern Nigeria
Rescuers in Nigeria are searching for dozens of people missing after a boulder crashed onto a mine during heavy rains, killing at least 18 people, local sources said. The rock came crashing down on Thursday on the mine in the northern Zamfara state outside the Kadauri village in the Maru district.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 01:38 PM IST
article-image
At Least 18 Dead As Boulder Crushes Mine In Northern Nigeria | File Pic (Representative Image)

Abuja [Nigeria]: Rescuers in Nigeria are searching for dozens of people missing after a boulder crashed onto a mine during heavy rains, killing at least 18 people, local sources said.

The rock came crashing down on Thursday on the mine in the northern Zamfara state outside the Kadauri village in the Maru district.

