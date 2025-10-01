 US President Donald Trump Holds Phone As Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu Reads Apology To Qatari Leadership, White House Releases Pictures
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldUS President Donald Trump Holds Phone As Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu Reads Apology To Qatari Leadership, White House Releases Pictures

US President Donald Trump Holds Phone As Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu Reads Apology To Qatari Leadership, White House Releases Pictures

President Trump can be seen seated with the phone on his lap while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reads an apology to the Qatari leadership.

Shashank NairUpdated: Wednesday, October 01, 2025, 03:13 PM IST
article-image
Trump holding phone on his lap as Israel PM Netanyahu reads the apology to Qatari leadership | X/@sidhant

Washington DC: White House has released pictures of U.S. President Donald Trump holding the phone as Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu read an apology to the Qatari Leadership for the killing of a Qatari national during an unprecedented Israeli attack on Hamas leaders in Doha last month.

President Trump can be seen seated with the phone on his lap while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reads an apology to the Qatari leadership.

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani received the apology on Monday during a joint call from Trump and Netanyahu during their meeting at the White House.

White House Statement

FPJ Shorts
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge To Undergo Pacemaker Implantation In Bengaluru
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge To Undergo Pacemaker Implantation In Bengaluru
India’s Billionaire Count Hits Record 358, Ambani Tops With ₹9.5 Lakh Cr Wealth; New Tech Leaders & Women Join The Richest List
India’s Billionaire Count Hits Record 358, Ambani Tops With ₹9.5 Lakh Cr Wealth; New Tech Leaders & Women Join The Richest List
Reserve Bank Of India Has No Proposal To Impose Fee On UPI Transactions: RBI Governor
Reserve Bank Of India Has No Proposal To Impose Fee On UPI Transactions: RBI Governor
Bhayandar West Gambling Den Busted: 18 Arrested, ₹5 Lakh Cash Seized
Bhayandar West Gambling Den Busted: 18 Arrested, ₹5 Lakh Cash Seized

“As a first step, Prime Minister Netanyahu expressed his deep regret that Israel’s missile strike against Hamas targets in Qatar unintentionally killed a Qatari serviceman,” a White House statement read.

“He further expressed regret that, in targeting Hamas leadership during hostage negotiations, Israel violated Qatari sovereignty and affirmed that Israel will not conduct such an attack again in the future,” the statement added.

Qatar Statement

Qatar’s Foreign Affairs Ministry confirmed the call and said “as part of US efforts to address the repercussions of the Israeli aggression that targeted a residential neighbourhood in Doha city, which included housing for the Hamas negotiating delegation, resulting in a blatant violation of the sovereignty of the State of Qatar”.

“At the beginning of the call, the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed his gratitude to the US President for his efforts to achieve peace in the region, including guarantees to prevent a recurrence of aggression against the State of Qatar and the US commitment to its defense partnership with Qatar,” the ministry added.

Read Also
US President Donald Trump To Impose 100% Tariffs On Films Made Abroad
article-image

The ministry further said,“For his part, the Israeli Prime Minister apologised during the call for the attack and the violation of Qatari sovereignty, which resulted in the martyrdom of Qatari citizen Badr Al-Dosari, pledging not to repeat any targeting of Qatari territory in the future.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

US President Donald Trump Holds Phone As Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu Reads Apology To Qatari...

US President Donald Trump Holds Phone As Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu Reads Apology To Qatari...

Who Is Aryatara Shakya? Nepal's Chosen 2-Year-Old Living Goddess 'Kumari': Know What's Ahead For Her

Who Is Aryatara Shakya? Nepal's Chosen 2-Year-Old Living Goddess 'Kumari': Know What's Ahead For Her

President Donald Trump Says It Would Be A 'Big Insult' To US If Nobel Peace Prize Isn't Awarded To...

President Donald Trump Says It Would Be A 'Big Insult' To US If Nobel Peace Prize Isn't Awarded To...

'Not Different From Foreign Enemy': President Donald Trump Warns US Military Officials Of 'Invasion'...

'Not Different From Foreign Enemy': President Donald Trump Warns US Military Officials Of 'Invasion'...

Indonesia School Collapse: At Least 91 Students Remain Buried In Rubble 2 Days After Disaster

Indonesia School Collapse: At Least 91 Students Remain Buried In Rubble 2 Days After Disaster