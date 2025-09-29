US President Donald Trump To Impose 100% Tariffs On Films Made Abroad

US President Donald Trump | File Pic

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump on Monday announced his intention to impose "a 100% tariff" on any and all movies that are made outside the country.

"Our movie making business has been stolen from the United States of America, by other Countries, just like stealing 'candy from a baby.' California, with its weak and incompetent Governor, has been particularly hard hit! Therefore, in order to solve this long time, never ending problem, I will be imposing a 100% Tariff on any and all movies that are made outside of the United States," Trump said on Truth Social.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Trump had first floated the idea of a movie tariff in May but provided very little information, leaving entertainment executives unsure whether it would apply to specific countries or all imports.

In a separate post, Trump announced that he will impose substantial tariffs on furniture made by other countries, citing that North Carolina has entirely lost its furniture business to China and other countries.

"In order to make North Carolina, which has completely lost its furniture business to China and other Countries, GREAT again, I will be imposing substantial Tariffs on any Country that does not make its furniture in the United States," the post read.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier, Trump imposed the highest tariffs of 100 per cent on pharmaceutical products and said the levy will not be applicable to companies that are 'building' their manufacturing plant in America.

Trump also explained what he meant by 'building'. He said it implied that a pharma company's plant was either "breaking ground" or "under construction" in the US.

Trump also imposed a 50 per cent tariff on kitchen cabinets, bathroom vanities and other related products. He also announced a 30 per cent levy on upholstered furniture and a 25 per cent tariff on heavy trucks.