Who Is Aryatara Shakya? Nepal's Chosen 2-Year-Old Living Goddess 'Kumari': Know What's Ahead For Her

Nepal has chosen a new Kumari, or “living goddess,” in the heart of Kathmandu during Dashain, the country’s biggest Hindu festival. At just two years and eight months old, Aryatara Shakya has taken on this revered role, becoming the youngest divine figure worshipped by both Hindus and Buddhists in the Himalayan nation.

The making of a Kumari

Kumaris are selected exclusively from the Shakya clans of the Newar community, who are indigenous to the Kathmandu Valley. The tradition requires that the child meet strict criteria, flawless skin, eyes, hair, and teeth, and, importantly, she must show fearlessness, even in darkness. Girls are usually chosen between the ages of 2 and 4, and once they reach puberty, they step down, returning to a normal life.

The outgoing Kumari is honored before her transition back to mortal status. During the recent Indra Jatra festival, for example, she was paraded through Kathmandu on a golden chariot, marking her final public appearance as a goddess.

Life inside the Kumari palace

Once chosen, the Kumari moves into the Kumari Ghar (temple palace) in Kathmandu Durbar Square, which will now be Aryatara’s home for several years. She will live a largely secluded life, stepping out only for major religious events such as Indra Jatra, Dashain, and Tihar (Diwali). While she is treated like a goddess, she will have limited interaction with the outside world, carefully chosen playmates, and private tutors for her education.

In recent years, reforms have allowed Kumaris access to modern comforts like television and structured lessons. The Nepalese government also grants retired Kumaris a monthly pension of about $110, helping them integrate into society once their divine role ends.

Reverence and rituals

The crowning moment of Aryatara’s entry was marked by a ceremonial parade. Devotees lined the streets of Kathmandu to bow at her feet, the highest form of respect in Hindu culture, and to present her with flowers, coins, and offerings. On Thursday, she is expected to bestow blessings upon the nation’s president and other dignitaries.

Her father, Ananta Shakya, expressed both pride and awe. “She was just my daughter yesterday, but today she is a goddess,” he said, recalling that his wife dreamt of a goddess while pregnant, a sign they now believe foretold Aryatara’s destiny.

The challenges of being a former kumari

Life after divinity is not always easy. Former Kumaris often struggle with ordinary tasks like housework, attending school, or adapting to friendships outside palace walls. Traditional folklore in Nepal also claims that men who marry ex-Kumaris risk an early death, a belief that still lingers today and has left many former Kumaris unmarried.

Despite these challenges, the Kumari institution remains one of Nepal’s most fascinating living traditions, blending Hinduism and Buddhism, history and spirituality, childhood and divinity.