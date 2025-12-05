 BR Ambedkar Death Anniversary: Everything About A Legendary Man Who Drafted Constitution Of India
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBR Ambedkar Death Anniversary: Everything About A Legendary Man Who Drafted Constitution Of India

BR Ambedkar Death Anniversary: Everything About A Legendary Man Who Drafted Constitution Of India

Mahaparinirvan, a concept rooted in Buddhist traditions, denotes the total emancipation of the soul from the cycle of birth and rebirth. Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar was a visionary leader, social reformer, jurist, economist, and the chief architect of the Indian Constitution.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 04:42 PM IST
article-image
Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar | Photo: Representative Image

Mahaparinirvan Diwas is commemorated each year on December 6, signifies the death anniversary of Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar (BR Ambedkar), the principal architect of the Indian Constitution. The day serves as an opportunity to celebrate his efforts towards social justice, equality, and human rights. Mahaparinirvan, a concept rooted in Buddhist traditions, denotes the total emancipation of the soul from the cycle of birth and rebirth. Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar was a visionary leader, social reformer, jurist, economist, and the chief architect of the Indian Constitution.

Dr. Ambedkar was not only a Constitution-maker but also a tireless crusader for the rights of the oppressed and marginalised, especially the Dalits (formerly known as untouchables).

Early Life of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar

Dr Ambedkar was born on April 14 in 1891, in the Central Provinces (now in Madhya Pradesh). He took birth into to a Dalit (Mahar) family, which faced intense social discrimination and faced caste-based-prejudice but despite facing all the societal challenges, he pursued education with exceptional brilliance. He died on December 6, 1956.

FPJ Shorts
IndiGo Crisis: Airline CEO Assures Normalcy By Dec 15 After Over 1,000 Flights Cancelled, DGCA Sets UP 4-Member Panel To Probe Disruptions - Latest Updates
IndiGo Crisis: Airline CEO Assures Normalcy By Dec 15 After Over 1,000 Flights Cancelled, DGCA Sets UP 4-Member Panel To Probe Disruptions - Latest Updates
Delhi Court To Hear ED Money Laundering Complaint Against Robert Vadra Today
Delhi Court To Hear ED Money Laundering Complaint Against Robert Vadra Today
IndiGo Stumbles 7% In Four Days Post Airline Crisis After Leaving Thousands Of Passengers Stranded For Hours
IndiGo Stumbles 7% In Four Days Post Airline Crisis After Leaving Thousands Of Passengers Stranded For Hours
FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw: US President Donald Trump Awarded First Ever Peace Award
FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw: US President Donald Trump Awarded First Ever Peace Award

Ambedkar, also known as Baba Saheb Ambedkar, studied at Elphinstone College, Bombay and earned multiple degrees including: M.A. and Ph.D. from Columbia University, USA, Doctor of Science from the London School of Economics, and later, he qualified as a barrister from Gray's Inn, London.

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar | X/ @tonybekkal

Ambedkar and the Indian Constitution

Dr. Ambedkar was appointed as the Chairman of the Drafting Committee of the Constituent Assembly in 1947. He drafted the Constitution of India, which came into effect on January 26, 1950. Dr. Ambedkar ensured that the Constitution upheld democratic principles and laid the foundation for a just and inclusive society.

Championed

Fundamental rights, social justice, secularism, and equality before the law, fought for the abolition of untouchability and caste-based discrimination, and advocated for women's rights, labor rights, and education for all.

Read Also
Bihu Festival 2025: Explore These Amazing Places In Assam On 'Rongali Bihu'
article-image

Social reformer and dalit rights activist

Ambedkar was a powerful voice against the caste system, which he considered inhuman and oppressive. He launched several movements:

Mahad Satyagraha (1927): Fought for Dalits' right to access public water tanks

Temple Entry Movement: Advocated for Dalits' right to enter temples

Burning of Manusmriti (1927): Protested against the religious text that endorsed caste-based discrimination

He also founded political and social organisations like, Bahishkrit Hitakarini Sabha (1924), Scheduled Castes Federation, and Republican Party of India.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IndiGo Crisis: Airline CEO Assures Normalcy By Dec 15 After Over 1,000 Flights Cancelled, DGCA Sets...

IndiGo Crisis: Airline CEO Assures Normalcy By Dec 15 After Over 1,000 Flights Cancelled, DGCA Sets...

Delhi Court To Hear ED Money Laundering Complaint Against Robert Vadra Today

Delhi Court To Hear ED Money Laundering Complaint Against Robert Vadra Today

BR Ambedkar Death Anniversary: Everything About A Legendary Man Who Drafted Constitution Of India

BR Ambedkar Death Anniversary: Everything About A Legendary Man Who Drafted Constitution Of India

IndiGo’s Worst-Ever Meltdown: New FDTL Rules, Lean Staffing Push Airline Into Unprecedented Chaos

IndiGo’s Worst-Ever Meltdown: New FDTL Rules, Lean Staffing Push Airline Into Unprecedented Chaos

Pilot Body Slams DGCA For 'Selective' FDTL Relaxations To IndiGo, Says Safety Has Been Compromised

Pilot Body Slams DGCA For 'Selective' FDTL Relaxations To IndiGo, Says Safety Has Been Compromised