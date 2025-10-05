 NCERT Opens Admissions For 2026 Diploma In Guidance And Counselling At ncert.nic.in; Check Details Here
NCERT has opened admissions for the 2026 Diploma in Guidance and Counselling (DCGC) for teachers, school staff, and administrators. The 12-month program includes online learning, in-person sessions, and a practical internship.

SimpleUpdated: Sunday, October 05, 2025, 06:56 PM IST
article-image

NCERT 2026 Diploma In Guidance And Counselling: Admissions for the 2026 academic year's Diploma Course in Guidance and Counselling (DCGC) have been made public by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). This program, which targets teachers, teacher educators, school administrators, and untrained guidance staff throughout India, aims to improve the counselling capacity in schools. Applications must be submitted before November 5, 2025.

NCERT 2026 Diploma In Guidance And Counselling: Hybrid learning and Practical training for Teacher Development

The course uses a hybrid learning model, which consists of three months of in-person instruction, six months of remote learning, and a three-month internship in the candidate's home or place of employment. The diploma seeks to prepare teachers to effectively serve students' academic, emotional, and career needs with an emphasis on psychology, career counselling, and the development of practical skills.

Read the official notification

NCERT 2026 Diploma In Guidance And Counselling: Program Structure:

Distance Learning (Jan–Jun 2026): Online courses covering child psychology, counselling concepts, moral behaviour, and guidance methods for diverse student needs.

Contact Program (Jul–Sep 2026): In-person sessions at NCERT with interactive seminars, role-playing exercises, and practical instruction.

Internship (Oct–Dec 2026): Supervised hands-on training in local schools or organisations to apply guidance and counselling techniques.

NCERT 2026 Diploma In Guidance And Counselling: Steps to register

Step 1: Visit ncert.nic.in, the NCERT website.

Step 2: Locate the "Admissions / Diploma in Guidance & Counselling" area and carefully read the prospectus.

Step 3: To create an account, click "Apply Online."

Step 4: Type in your password, email address, and mobile number.

Step 5: Use the OTP to confirm your email address or mobile number.

Step 6: Enter your education, experience, and personal information.

Step 7: Select the study location of your choice.

Step 8: Provide scanned copies of your degrees and certificates and pay the application or course fee.

Step 9: Download the confirmation after submitting the application.

Note: For updates, check the NCERT portal and your email.

Direct link to register

NCERT 2026 Diploma In Guidance And Counselling: Exam centre

With a maximum enrolment of 50 students per centre, the course will be provided at NCERT Delhi as well as regional institutes in Ajmer, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Mysuru, and Shillong, guaranteeing individualised attention and efficient instruction.

NCERT 2026 Diploma In Guidance And Counselling: Selection process

Screening: Initial assessment of eligibility and basic qualifications.

Essay Writing: Candidates write essays to evaluate understanding and perspective on counselling concepts.

Interview: Personal interview to assess knowledge, skills, and aptitude for guidance and counselling roles.

