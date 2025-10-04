Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Calls Cyber Safety Education In School Curriculum A 'Revolutionary Step' | X @CMOMaharashtra

Mumbai: Mumbai kickstarted ‘Cyber Awareness Month – October 2025’ at the Maharashtra Police Headquarters on Friday. The event was inaugurated by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and attended by Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Iqbal Singh Chahal, actors Akshay Kumar and Rani Mukherjee, Dr Farooq Kazi of VJTI and Prof Manjesh Hanwal of IIT-Mumbai.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis' Statements

Just like there’s a ‘golden hour’ to save accident victims, cyber fraud victims too can be saved from potential harm and their lost money can be recovered if reported soon, said Fadnavis, appealing to the citizens to immediately lodge complaints with helplines 1930 or 1945.

He said communicators, teachers, and parents have a vital role, and added that going forward, including cyber safety as part of school education could be a revolutionary step. Underlining cybercrime as one of the biggest challenges of the digital age, the CM said, “It is not enough to punish criminals after a fraud has occurred. Preventing financial losses is equally critical, and awareness is the most effective tool.”

Highlighting the misuse of artificial intelligence technologies, he noted that criminals are increasingly deploying phishing, OTP fraud, deepfake, voice and face cloning to deceive ordinary citizens. “Every online transaction, social media activity, or acceptance of cookies carries the risk of personal data misuse, which can lead to extortion, cyberbullying, and fraud,” he cautioned. The state has already set up world-class cybersecurity labs, response centres, and regulatory mechanisms to tackle online frauds, but now the emphasis is on quick complaint registration.

“Technology itself is a threat, but technology alone is also the solution. Every digital crime leaves behind a digital fingerprint. We must strengthen our capacity to fight emerging threats like deep-fakes,” he added. The CM also warned against the growing danger of cyberspace being used to spread propaganda.

“Cyberspace not only connects people; it can hack your mind. On platforms like YouTube, one video leads to another and shapes thought patterns. Chatbots act like personal counsellors, but they can also manipulate young minds. This is the new danger – planting anarchist ideas in a personalised way,” he said.

Referring to the threat of “urban Maoism”, he observed that while armed insurgency is nearly eliminated in Maharashtra, online propaganda targeting India’s constitutional system could destabilise society.

