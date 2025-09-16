 Caught on Camera: Scorpio Gets Stuck Inside Sinkhole Amid Heavy Rain & Waterlogging In Ranchi
Caught on Camera: Scorpio Gets Stuck Inside Sinkhole Amid Heavy Rain & Waterlogging In Ranchi

Amid the ongoing downpour, a Scorpio SUV travelling through one such waterlogged area became stuck in a sinkhole concealed beneath the floodwaters

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 03:48 PM IST
article-image
Scorpio Gets Stuck Inside Sinkhole | X/@news24tvchannel

Ranchi: Ranchi and several other parts of Jharkhand have been experiencing heavy rainfall for the past 30 hours. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for more than 15 districts across the state. Torrential rain has thrown normal life out of gear, with many major roads, low-lying areas, and neighbourhoods in the capital completely submerged.

Amid the ongoing downpour, a Scorpio SUV travelling through one such waterlogged area became stuck in a sinkhole concealed beneath the floodwaters. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Locals responded quickly and successfully rescued the driver from the vehicle.

A video of the white SUV stuck in a sinkhole on the waterlogged road has surfaced and is now going viral on social media.

In the wake of a rainfall warning, authorities have urged people not to venture unnecessarily. The IMD had issued an 'orange' alert for Giridih, Deoghar, Dumka, Jamtara, and Dhanbad, while a 'yellow' alert for East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum, Seraikela-Kharswan, Khunti, Ranchi, Ramgarh, Bokaro, Hazaribag, Koderma, Godda, Pakur, and Sahibganj districts till 8.30 am on Tuesday. Several districts of the state are likely to witness rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday.

Since Sunday afternoon, Ranchi has been witnessing light to moderate rainfall. Jharkhand recorded 20 per cent of surplus rainfall between June 1 and September 15. weather officials said, as reported by PTI.

The state received 1,100.5 mm of rainfall against the normal of 920.8 mm during the period.

