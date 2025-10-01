Fake Photos With PM Modi, Obama, S*x Toy & Porn CDs Recovered From Self-Styled Godman Swami Chaitanyananda's Room: Police

Chaitanyananda | FPJ

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Wednesday found three fake photographs from self-styled godman 'Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati's room. He has been accused of sexually harassing at least 17 women at an ashram in the Vasant Kunj area.

The fake photos show him posing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former United States President Barack Obama and a politician from the United Kingdom. Police also recovered a sex toy, five CDs reportedly carrying porn.

Besides, business cards identifying him as a 'permanent ambassador' to the United Nations Economic and Social Council and a 'special envoy' for the BRICS bloc were also found.

Fake business cards | X

Police also found a 'sex toy' and five CDs that may contain pornographic material. A CCTV monitoring app was also found on his mobile phone through which he kept track of female students on the campus and in the hostel.

His phone contained saved photos of him with women cabin crew members as well as screenshots of social media profile pictures of several women.

His shocking WhatsApp chats about his alleged sexual harassment of female students surfaced online. In one of the chats , he was trying to arrange a meeting of a female student with a "Dubai Sheikh" who wanted a sex patner. In the chats, Saraswati was using words like "baby" for female students. At least six WhatsApp chats were leaked online.

Notably, the self-styled godman was arrested on Sunday, September 28, from Uttar Pradesh's Agra.

According to police, Chaitanyananda would call female students to his room late at night and threaten to fail them or reduce their grades if they resisted his advances.

On Monday, the Delhi Police took 'Swami' Chaitanyanand Saraswati to the institution he used to head and interrogated him regarding the "torture room" and CCTV locations.