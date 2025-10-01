 'Do Bora Cement, Drum Le Bu Ka Ho': Durga Puja Pandal Depicts Meerut’s Infamous ‘Blue Drum’ Murder Case In Deoria - VIDEO
The pandal, set up by the Maa Shakti Club on Station Road, features a life-sized blue drum at its center, smeared with stains to resemble blood. Inside lies a lifelike figure of the murdered husband, while statues of wife Muskan Rastogi and her lover Sahil Shukla stand nearby holding weapons.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Wednesday, October 01, 2025, 07:36 PM IST
Deoria: A Durga Puja pandal in Deoria has drawn nationwide attention for its bold depiction of the sensational ‘Blue Drum’ murder case from Meerut, blending religious celebration with social commentary on crime and morality.

The pandal, set up by the Maa Shakti Club on Station Road, features a life-sized blue drum at its center, smeared with stains to resemble blood. Inside lies a lifelike figure of the murdered husband, while statues of wife Muskan Rastogi and her lover Sahil Shukla stand nearby holding weapons. Surrounding the tableau are cement sacks and musical references, adding chilling realism. An automated system for distributing prasad has also been installed, drawing even larger crowds.

Club president Pradeep Kumar Chaurasia said the idea was not to sensationalize the tragedy but to serve as a warning. “The purpose of this drum is to convey the message that such incidents should never be repeated. Future generations should learn from this and ensure no such tragedy occurs again,” he explained.

The exhibit has divided opinion. While many devotees praised the organisers for addressing social issues, others questioned whether a religious festival was the right platform for such a grim portrayal.

The Blue Drum murder case shocked Uttar Pradesh in March 2025. Merchant Navy officer Saurabh Rajput was allegedly drugged, stabbed, and dismembered by his wife Muskan and her partner Sahil. His body was stuffed into a drum filled with cement and hidden at home. The crime came to light when Muskan confessed to her family, and statements by her young daughter pointed police to the body. Both accused remain in judicial custody as investigations continue.

The Deoria pandal’s striking recreation has ensured that beyond rituals and festivities, the festival also becomes a mirror to society’s darkest truths, urging reflection on morality, relationships, and the consequences of betrayal.

