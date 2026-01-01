'Dost Nahi, Human Indicator': Man Sits On Car's Bonnet & Guides Friend Amid Zero Visibility In Dense Winter Fog; Viral Video

Every winter, thick fog engulfs large parts of North India, severely reducing visibility on highways and city roads. From delayed flights to road accidents, foggy conditions pose serious challenges for commuters. Driving during such weather requires extreme caution, as even headlights and fog lamps often fail to provide adequate visibility.

Amid these risky conditions, a recent viral video has left social media users shocked rather than impressed.

Man sits on car bonnet to ‘Guide’ driver in zero visibility

The Instagram clip shows a group of men travelling in a car late at night with almost zero visibility due to dense fog. In a bizarre attempt to navigate an off-road patch, one person is seen sitting on the bonnet of the moving vehicle, allegedly guiding the driver using hand signals.

In the video, a voice from inside the car explains that visibility is so poor they cannot determine where to turn. As the group laughs, the man on the bonnet gestures directions, and the driver steers accordingly. Another passenger is heard claiming that lights are useless in such fog and jokingly refers to the setup as “ADAS Level 4,” mocking advanced driver assistance systems.

Internet reacts: ‘Risky, Foolish and Illegal’

The clip has racked up over 11 million views, but the reaction online has been largely critical. Many users pointed out the obvious danger, joking that in case of an accident, the person on the bonnet would be hit first. Others sarcastically compared the scene to the iconic Titanic pose, while some warned that the cold alone could be life-threatening. The viral video soon tunred into a memefest in the comment section.

A few commenters suggested safer alternatives, such as relying on rear cameras or waiting for visibility to improve instead of risking lives.

Why this stunt is illegal and dangerous

Sitting on a car’s bonnet while the vehicle is in motion is a serious traffic violation under Indian motor vehicle laws. It endangers not only the person involved but also the driver and others on the road. Such acts can attract heavy fines, license suspension, or even arrest.

In recent years, police have taken strict action against similar stunts. In 2024, Noida Police fined a man Rs 28,500 after he was seen making reels atop a moving car. In another case, a 20-year-old dressed as Spiderman was fined Rs 26,000 in Delhi for sitting on a car bonnet and performing dangerous stunts.