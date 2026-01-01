 'Dost Nahi, Human Indicator': Man Sits On Car's Bonnet & Guides Friend Amid Zero Visibility In Dense Winter Fog; Viral Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeViral'Dost Nahi, Human Indicator': Man Sits On Car's Bonnet & Guides Friend Amid Zero Visibility In Dense Winter Fog; Viral Video

'Dost Nahi, Human Indicator': Man Sits On Car's Bonnet & Guides Friend Amid Zero Visibility In Dense Winter Fog; Viral Video

A viral video from North India shows a man sitting on a moving car’s bonnet to guide the driver through dense winter fog with near-zero visibility. The risky stunt, jokingly compared to advanced driving tech, drew over 11 million views. Social media users slammed it as reckless and illegal, warning it could cause serious accidents and heavy fines

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 12:02 PM IST
article-image

Every winter, thick fog engulfs large parts of North India, severely reducing visibility on highways and city roads. From delayed flights to road accidents, foggy conditions pose serious challenges for commuters. Driving during such weather requires extreme caution, as even headlights and fog lamps often fail to provide adequate visibility.

Amid these risky conditions, a recent viral video has left social media users shocked rather than impressed.

Man sits on car bonnet to ‘Guide’ driver in zero visibility

The Instagram clip shows a group of men travelling in a car late at night with almost zero visibility due to dense fog. In a bizarre attempt to navigate an off-road patch, one person is seen sitting on the bonnet of the moving vehicle, allegedly guiding the driver using hand signals.

FPJ Shorts
Skoda Auto India Sees Best-Ever Performance, Doubles Sales To 72,665 Units In 2025
Skoda Auto India Sees Best-Ever Performance, Doubles Sales To 72,665 Units In 2025
BREAKING News! Several Feared Dead As Explosion Rocks Switzerland's Ski Resort
BREAKING News! Several Feared Dead As Explosion Rocks Switzerland's Ski Resort
CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Revised Date Sheet 2026 Released; Check New Timetable Here
CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Revised Date Sheet 2026 Released; Check New Timetable Here
Tobacco Stocks Plunge After New Excise Duty & Health Cess Announcement
Tobacco Stocks Plunge After New Excise Duty & Health Cess Announcement

In the video, a voice from inside the car explains that visibility is so poor they cannot determine where to turn. As the group laughs, the man on the bonnet gestures directions, and the driver steers accordingly. Another passenger is heard claiming that lights are useless in such fog and jokingly refers to the setup as “ADAS Level 4,” mocking advanced driver assistance systems.

Internet reacts: ‘Risky, Foolish and Illegal’

The clip has racked up over 11 million views, but the reaction online has been largely critical. Many users pointed out the obvious danger, joking that in case of an accident, the person on the bonnet would be hit first. Others sarcastically compared the scene to the iconic Titanic pose, while some warned that the cold alone could be life-threatening. The viral video soon tunred into a memefest in the comment section.

A few commenters suggested safer alternatives, such as relying on rear cameras or waiting for visibility to improve instead of risking lives.

Why this stunt is illegal and dangerous

Sitting on a car’s bonnet while the vehicle is in motion is a serious traffic violation under Indian motor vehicle laws. It endangers not only the person involved but also the driver and others on the road. Such acts can attract heavy fines, license suspension, or even arrest.

In recent years, police have taken strict action against similar stunts. In 2024, Noida Police fined a man Rs 28,500 after he was seen making reels atop a moving car. In another case, a 20-year-old dressed as Spiderman was fined Rs 26,000 in Delhi for sitting on a car bonnet and performing dangerous stunts.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Dost Nahi, Human Indicator': Man Sits On Car's Bonnet & Guides Friend Amid Zero Visibility In Dense...

'Dost Nahi, Human Indicator': Man Sits On Car's Bonnet & Guides Friend Amid Zero Visibility In Dense...

Ebo Noah, 30-Year-Old Self-Proclaimed Prophet, Arrested By Ghana Police For Making Fake Doomsday...

Ebo Noah, 30-Year-Old Self-Proclaimed Prophet, Arrested By Ghana Police For Making Fake Doomsday...

Mumbai Local Trains Welcome New Year 2026 With Iconic Horn Salute; Watch Video

Mumbai Local Trains Welcome New Year 2026 With Iconic Horn Salute; Watch Video

'Flat De Denge, Bas Aap Apna Hijab Utaar Dena': Kashmiri Muslim Girl Alleges Discrimination While...

'Flat De Denge, Bas Aap Apna Hijab Utaar Dena': Kashmiri Muslim Girl Alleges Discrimination While...

Kapil Dev Plays Gully Cricket With Young Kids On Ujjain Streets; VIDEO Goes Viral

Kapil Dev Plays Gully Cricket With Young Kids On Ujjain Streets; VIDEO Goes Viral