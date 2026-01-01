 Jharkhand: 50-Year-Old Woman Killed After Crashing Into Cart On Breakdance Ride At Dumka Fair
A 50-year-old woman, Gulabi Devi, was killed at a fair in Jharkhand’s Dumka district after she allegedly entered the enclosure of a breakdance ride and collided with a cart. She sustained grievous injuries and was declared dead at Dumka Sadar Hospital. The victim belonged to the Paharia tribe.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 11:17 AM IST
article-image
Jharkhand: 50-Year-Old Woman Killed After Crashing Into Cart On Breakdance Ride At Dumka Fair | File Pic (Representative Image)

Dumka: A drunk woman was killed at a fair in Jharkhand's Dumka district after she allegedly crashed into a cart on the breakdance ride, police said on Thursday.

Gulabi Devi, 50, was visiting the fair in Saraiyahat every day after consuming country liquor, they said.

"She entered the enclosure of the breakdance ride on Tuesday night, when she crashed with one of the carts and fell, sustaining grievous injuries," a police officer said.

She was rushed to the Dumka Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared her dead, he said.

"The post-mortem examination was conducted on Wednesday, and the body was handed over to her family," he added.

Gulabi Devi, a resident of Tongi in Sangrampur, belonged to the vulnerable Paharia tribe.

