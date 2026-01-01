Canadian Man Says Moving To India 8 Years Ago Was 'One Of His Best Decisions': Explains How Country Is Changing Faster Than The World Realises

Caleb Friesen, a Canadian tech influencer who has called India home for the past eight years, has sparked an online conversation with a detailed video reflecting on why relocating to the country was one of the smartest choices of his life. Shared as his final video of 2025, the post looks at India’s transformation over the last few decades and challenges long-held global perceptions about the country.

Calling Out the “Negative Narrative” Around India

In the video, Friesen points out how several foreign creators, particularly travel influencers, often showcase only the chaotic or underdeveloped side of India. According to him, such content reinforces a narrow and outdated image of the country.

He argues that focusing solely on dirt, disorder, or crumbling infrastructure paints an incomplete picture and ignores India’s rapid progress. This skewed storytelling, Friesen believes, has contributed to India being underestimated globally, especially in terms of opportunity and potential.

From the 1990s to Now

Friesen draws a clear comparison between India of the 1990s and early 2000s and the country today. He highlights massive improvements in infrastructure, urban development, and quality of life. From modern airports and expressways to digital payments becoming mainstream, he says the change is impossible to miss.

He also notes that anyone who visits India regularly can visibly track this growth, as new projects, buildings, and systems seem to appear at a rapid pace.

India’s Tech Boom and Economic Momentum

A major reason Friesen is optimistic about India’s future is its expanding tech ecosystem. With a growing startup culture, increased global investments, and a young, skilled workforce, India is fast becoming a major player in the global technology and innovation space.

He adds that the country’s evolving business environment and digital-first approach position it for significant growth over the next decade, making it an exciting place for entrepreneurs and professionals alike.

Mixed but Thoughtful Reactions Online

The video quickly crossed over a lakh views and attracted diverse reactions. Several users agreed with Friesen’s observations, noting how every visit to India feels different due to constant development. Others appreciated his balanced approach, acknowledging challenges while still recognising progress.

Some commenters also pointed out that while infrastructure may evolve quickly, social attitudes and civic behaviour may take longer to change, leading to an ongoing debate in the comments section.