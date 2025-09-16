Close Shave! Woman Narrowly Escapes After Wall Collapses In Jharkhand's Ranchi; Dramatic Incident Caught On Camera

Woman Narrowly Escapes After Wall Collapses In Jharkhand's Ranchi (Screengrab) | YouTube/Unextlive

Ranchi: A woman had a miraculous escape after a wall collapsed amid heavy rainfall in Jharkhand's Ranchi on Monday. The incident was captured on camera, and soon the video went viral on social media.

In the video, it can be seen that the wall collapsed at the moment when the woman was walking on the left side of a waterlogged lane in Ranchi. As soon as the woman reached the middle of the lane, the wall on the right collapsed.

Video Of The Incident:

The woman escaped unhurt as she was walking on the extreme left side of the lane. After the incident, the woman was in shock for a minute as it was hard for her to process what had happened a second ago. The woman then crossed the area.

Notably, Jharkhand has been witnessing heavy rains over the past few days, throwing normal life out of gear. On Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for several districts of the state over the next few days.

In the wake of a rainfall warning, authorities have urged people not to venture unnecessarily. The IMD had issued an 'orange' alert for Giridih, Deoghar, Dumka, Jamtara, and Dhanbad, while a 'yellow' alert for East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum, Seraikela-Kharswan, Khunti, Ranchi, Ramgarh, Bokaro, Hazaribag, Koderma, Godda, Pakur, and Sahibganj districts till 8.30 am on Tuesday. Several districts of the state are likely to witness rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday.

Since Sunday afternoon, Ranchi has been witnessing light to moderate rainfall. Jharkhand recorded 20 per cent of surplus rainfall between June 1 and September 15. weather officials said, as reported by PTI.

The state received 1,100.5 mm of rainfall against the normal of 920.8 mm during the period.