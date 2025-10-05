 4-Year-Old Kid's Cute 'Jana Gana Mana' Recitation Goes Viral: Netizens Applaud His Patriotism Towards The Country
In the clip, Joash stands proudly, his small voice filled with innocence as he recites the anthem with pure sincerity

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Sunday, October 05, 2025, 06:48 PM IST
article-image

In a world where viral videos often feature elaborate performances or dramatic moments, a simple and heartfelt act by a 4-year-old boy has captured the nation’s attention. Little Joash Jeremiah, just four years old, recently went viral after a video of him singing the Indian National Anthem, Jana Gana Mana, was shared online.

In the clip, Joash stands proudly, his small voice filled with innocence as he recites the anthem with pure sincerity. The video, posted on his social media account, was captioned, “I’m just 4, and I love singing our National Anthem! My love for it began on Independence Day 2025, and my excitement hasn’t faded since. Please ignore my little mistakes, it’s all from the heart.”

The adorable performance quickly struck a chord with netizens, who flooded the comments section with praise and admiration. Many users called Joash’s rendition a “breath of fresh air,” while others applauded his parents for nurturing such a deep sense of patriotism at an early age.

Since being uploaded, the video has garnered 5,32,000 views & more across platforms like Instagram and X (formerly Twitter). Viewers described it as a “beautiful reminder of innocent love for the country,” and some even mentioned how it brought tears to their eyes.

article-image

Social media influencers and celebrities also joined in to appreciate Joash’s sweet gesture. His heartfelt effort, even with tiny mispronunciations, has been celebrated for its authenticity and emotion.

article-image

At a time when patriotism can often be performative, young Joash’s pure and genuine rendition of Jana Gana Mana stands out as a touching reminder, that love for the nation, when nurtured in innocence, speaks louder than words.

