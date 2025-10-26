Rajasthan News: Leopard Found Dead With Head & Paws Chopped Off In Dungarpur Forest

Leopard | Representational Image

Jaipur: A leopard was found dead with its head and all four paws chopped off in the forest of Durgapur, Rajasthan. The incident occurred in the Sabla forest area of ​​the Aspur block.

The leopard's body was found in the bushes near the Khandeshwar Mahadev Temple in Mal village on Saturday. The villagers informed the Aspur police and forest department, who, after a preliminary investigation, found that the carcass was a few days old and suspected poaching of the leopard.

Sabla Forester Chandraveer Singh stated that the leopard's body bore several injury marks and the death did not seem natural. A search of the surrounding area has been conducted, and evidence from the scene has been collected. An investigation has been initiated.

“The department has intensified the patrolling in the surrounding forests. Villagers have also been urged to report any suspicious activity immediately,” said the forester.

Meanwhile, the body of the leopard has been sent to Udaipur, where a team of veterinarians will conduct the postmortem.