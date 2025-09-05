Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB Price Slashed By Up to ₹6 Lakh After GST 2.0, New Colors & Features Boost Appeal

Mercedes Benz Price Cut After GST 2.0. |

New Delhi: Mercedes-Benz India has reduced the prices of its popular E-Class Long Wheelbase (LWB) sedan following the new GST 2.0 tax changes. The restructured tax system has lowered effective taxes on luxury cars, enabling savings of nearly Rs 6 lakh for customers. The E200 is now priced at Rs 78.5 lakh, the E220d at Rs 80.5 lakh, and the E450 4MATIC AMG Line at Rs 91.7 lakh, all ex-showroom prices in India.

New Features and Paint Option

To celebrate one year since the new-generation E-Class LWB launch in India, Mercedes-Benz introduced a fresh 'Verde Silver' paint choice across all variants. The sedan remains India’s best-selling luxury car with over 62,000 units on the roads. Since its launch in October 2024, the sixth-generation E-Class has won nine major automotive awards, including the prestigious ICOTY 2024 Luxury Sedan of the Year.

Technology and Comfort

The E-Class LWB is packed with advanced technology like the third-generation MBUX Superscreen featuring AI-based personalization and 'Routines' that learn driver preferences. It also offers a unique in-car selfie camera for video calls and a premium Burmester 4D Surround Sound system with Dolby Atmos. Rear passengers enjoy exceptional comfort with 36-degree reclining seats, extendable thigh support, and powered blinds.

Safety and Performance

Safety is a strong focus with eight airbags, including India’s first centre airbag in this segment. The car is equipped with Blind Spot Assist, the Pre-Safe system, and Enhanced Agility Control suspension tuned for Indian roads. Engine options include the E200’s 1,999cc petrol engine delivering 204hp, the E220d’s 1,993cc diesel engine with 197hp, and the powerful E450 4MATIC AMG Line with a 2,999cc engine producing 381hp. The models offer strong acceleration and top speeds up to 250 kmph.

Competition and Manufacturing

The E-Class LWB competes directly with the BMW 5 Series and Audi A6, which may also see price changes due to GST 2.0. The model is locally assembled at Mercedes-Benz’s Pune plant in Chakan, helping maintain competitive pricing and availability.