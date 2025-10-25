‘Samarth Uttar Pradesh – Viksit Uttar Pradesh @2047’: Over 53 Lakh Citizens Share Suggestions To Shape State’s Development Roadmap

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Image

Lucknow, October 25: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the campaign ‘Samarth Uttar Pradesh – Viksit Uttar Pradesh @2047: Centenary of Prosperity’ is progressing across the state to connect directly with citizens and gather their feedback on the roadmap for a Viksit Uttar Pradesh.

As of October 25, 2025, the dedicated portal samarthuttarpradesh.up.gov.in has received over 53 lakh suggestions. Of these, 41.5 lakh inputs came from rural areas and 11.5 lakh from urban regions. By age group, around 26 lakh suggestions came from individuals aged 31 or younger, 25 lakh from those aged 31–60, and 2.5 lakh from citizens aged 60 or older.

Agriculture, Education, And Urban Development Top The Charts

In terms of sectors, agriculture topped the list with 13 lakh suggestions, followed by education with 12.5 lakh, and urban development with 10.77 lakh. Substantial inputs were also received on livestock and dairy, industry, IT and technology, tourism, rural development, infrastructure, social welfare, health, and security.

Jaunpur, Sambhal, And Pratapgarh Among Top Contributors

District-wise, Jaunpur, Sambhal, Pratapgarh, Bijnor, and Gorakhpur emerged as the top five contributors. The campaign received over 3.21 lakh suggestions from Jaunpur, 3 lakh from Sambhal, 1.76 lakh from Pratapgarh, 1.67 lakh from Bijnor, and 1.58 lakh from Gorakhpur. Other notable contributors include Bareilly (1.28 lakh), Barabanki (1.25 lakh), Sonbhadra (1.20 lakh), Gonda (1.12 lakh), and Hardoi (1.15 lakh).

Widespread Outreach Across Urban And Rural Uttar Pradesh

As part of the Maha Abhiyan, extensive outreach activities have been organized across the state. Meetings, seminars, and public dialogues have been held in 15 municipal corporations, 212 municipalities, 528 town councils, 56 district panchayats, 713 block panchayats, and 42,666 village panchayats, further deepening public engagement and collaboration between citizens, representatives, and government departments.