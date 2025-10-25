UP Farmers Reap Benefits: Paddy Procurement Crosses 44,000 MT; Yogi Govt Ensures 48-Hour Payments Under 2025–26 Marketing Season

UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s farmer welfare push sees paddy procurement and payments surge under 2025–26 season | Representational image

Lucknow, October 25: Farmers continue to receive strong backing from the Yogi government, with the latest figures reflecting the impact of its pro-farmer policies. Registration for paddy sale under the 2025–26 marketing season began on September 1, and by October 25, as many as 1,54,035 farmers had signed up, slightly higher than 1,51,374 during the same period last year. Additionally, 15,248 farmers have registered for bajra, 2,706 for jowar, and 1,509 for maize.

Sharp Rise In Procurement And Payments

So far, 44,127.91 metric tons of paddy have been procured this year, a sharp rise from 25,329.75 metric tons during the same period last year. According to the Food and Civil Supplies Department, paddy is being purchased at Rs 2,369 per quintal for the common variety and Rs 2,389 per quintal for Grade-A.

Procurement has increased from 7,507 farmers this year to 4,517 last year. Meanwhile, 4,153.35 metric tons of bajra have been purchased this year, slightly higher than 4,021.39 metric tons in the corresponding period last year.

Timely Payments Reflect Pro-Farmer Governance

Following the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, farmers are receiving payments within 48 hours of selling their produce. So far this year, paddy farmers have been paid Rs 86.68 crore, nearly double the Rs 43.91 crore disbursed during the same period last year.

Similarly, Rs 8.43 crore has been transferred to bajra farmers through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), up from Rs 7.63 crore last year. The steady rise in timely payments reflects the Yogi government’s expanding pro-farmer initiatives and commitment to their welfare.

Support Helplines And Transparency Measures

Farmers can get assistance for any issue by calling the toll-free number 1800-1800-150. They can also contact the District Food Marketing Officer, Regional Marketing Officer, or Marketing Inspector for support. Payments will be credited directly to farmers’ Aadhaar-linked bank accounts.

To ensure transparency and prevent the involvement of middlemen, procurement at purchase centres will continue through e-POP (Electronic Point of Purchase) devices that use biometric verification.

Maize Procurement In 25 Districts

Maize is currently being procured in 25 districts, including Badaun, Bulandshahr, Hardoi, Unnao, Mainpuri, Agra, Firozabad, Aligarh, Etah, Kasganj, Hathras, Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat, Kannauj, Auraiya, Etawah, Bahraich, Gonda, Ballia, Jaunpur, Farrukhabad, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, Deoria, and Lalitpur.

Districts designated for bajra procurement

Badaun, Bulandshahr, Agra, Firozabad, Mathura, Mainpuri, Aligarh, Kasganj, Hathras, Etah, Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, Sambhal, Rampur, Amroha, Kanpur Nagar–Dehat, Farrukhabad, Auraiya, Kannauj, Etawah, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Chitrakoot, Ghazipur, Jaunpur, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Mirzapur, Ballia, Hardoi, and Unnao, a total of 33 districts.

Jowar procurement is currently underway in the districts of Banda, Chitrakoot, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat, Fatehpur, Unnao, Hardoi, Mirzapur, and Jalaun.

2025–26 | 2024–25

Paddy – 1,54,035 registrations | 1,51,374 registrations

Bajra – 15,248 registrations | 6,075 registrations

Jowar – 2,706 registrations | 1,262 registrations

Maize – 1,509 registrations |

For the year (2025–26):

Paddy purchase: 44,127.91 metric tons

Farmers – 7,507

Payment – Rs 86.68 crore

Bajra purchase: 4,153.35 Bajra purchase:metric tons

Farmers – 715

Payment – Rs 8.43 crore

Purchase to begin from November 1 in these districts of Eastern UP and Lucknow division:

Paddy procurement in Eastern Uttar Pradesh divisions will begin on November 1. It will cover Chitrakoot, Kanpur, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Devipatan, Basti, Azamgarh, Varanasi, Mirzapur, and Prayagraj divisions. In the Lucknow division, procurement will begin on November 1 in Lucknow, Raebareli, and Unnao and continue till February 28, 2026.