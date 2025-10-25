 Uttar Pradesh: Sitapur Tops UP Farmer Registration Drive, Statewide Enrollment Hits 54%
Sitapur leads Uttar Pradesh’s farmer registration drive with 74.58% enrolled, followed by Basti (74.24%) and Rampur (70%). Statewide, 54% of farmers—nearly 1.5 crore—are registered. Ahead of the April 2026 PM-KISAN payout, the Yogi government is intensifying registrations, with daily camps and verification aimed for completion by November-end.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 03:42 PM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh: Sitapur Tops UP Farmer Registration Drive, Statewide Enrollment Hits 54% | File Pic (Representative Image)

Lucknow: Sitapur district has emerged as the state leader in Uttar Pradesh’s ongoing farmer registration campaign, with 74.58% of its farmers registered so far. Basti ranks second with 74.24%, and Rampur stands third at 70%. Statewide, around 54% of farmers have been registered, benefiting nearly 1.5 crore farmers. The campaign is being carried out in a mission mode under the direction of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

From April 1, 2026, only farmers with complete registrations will receive the next instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN). Consequently, the pace of registration and verification has been intensified across all districts. The Yogi government has instructed district magistrates to hold farmer registration camps in every village by November 30, prepare camp schedules, and share them with the state. Officials have also been directed to expedite the PM-KISAN verification process.

At present, around 4,000 farmers are being registered daily. The government aims to complete the registration and verification of all eligible farmers by the end of November to ensure that no beneficiary is left out of the upcoming PM-KISAN installment.

