Uttar Pradesh News: Reports Flag Urgent Need For Clean Mobility Push And Stronger EV Policy

With Uttar Pradesh grappling with the highest vehicle population in the country and worsening air quality across its cities, a new set of reports has called for urgent action to transform the state’s mobility systems.

The Climate Agenda, a grassroots not-for-profit working on climate consciousness, on Saturday released two commissioned studies titled From Gridlock to Green Inclusive Mobility – Analysing Traffic, Air Quality, and Public Transport Opportunities in Lucknow and Assessment of Uttar Pradesh Electric Vehicle Manufacturing and Mobility Policy 2022.

The research, conducted in collaboration with IIT-BHU and EnviroCatalysts, combines ground-level evidence with policy analysis to anchor clean and inclusive mobility in public discourse and influence future decision-making.

The mobility report on Lucknow highlights the socio-economic fallout of new vehicle registrations, traffic congestion and worsening air pollution. Drawing from TomTom Traffic Data of August 2024, it shows that most traffic corridors in Lucknow suffer from chronic congestion, with peak gridlock occurring daily between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Daytime traffic between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. is the second-most congested period. The resulting vehicular emissions, the report warns, are having severe health consequences.

Citing a 2020 study by the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago, the report notes that air pollution may have reduced life expectancy of Lucknow residents by 6.5 years compared to regions meeting World Health Organization guidelines for safe PM2.5 levels. Even if the city had met India’s own national ambient air quality standards, residents could have lived three years longer on average.

The findings underline the growing reliance on private transport in Lucknow. Registration data for 2023-24 shows that two-wheelers account for 51 percent of vehicles and private cars for 29 percent, leaving public transport with only a limited share. This dependence has intensified traffic snarls and pushed pollution to breathing levels, directly affecting residents.

“Both studies underline the need for a comprehensive strategy to transform the state into a competitive hub for investment, innovation, and sustainable urban living,” said Ekta Shekhar, Director of The Climate Agenda. “Our call-to-action is to start a discourse at the political and policy level for people-centric, inclusive, and climate-resilient mobility. I thank our partners IIT-BHU and EnviroCatalysts for supporting this important work.”

The second report, assessing Uttar Pradesh’s Electric Vehicle Manufacturing and Mobility Policy 2022, presents a detailed gap analysis and identifies 37 opportunities to strengthen the framework. It stresses the need for clearer performance standards, better financial access, greater focus on social equity, stronger infrastructure, and policies to boost green industrial growth. The study argues that as EV adoption accelerates across India, Uttar Pradesh has a timely opportunity to refine its approach by learning from other leading states.

“Lucknow’s challenges of congestion, air pollution and dependence on private vehicles are interlinked and demand urgent solutions,” said Sunil Dahiya, founder and lead analyst at EnviroCatalysts. “The recommendations reflect lived commuter experiences and show that with the right infrastructure and policies, the city can drive India’s clean mobility transition.”

Echoing this view, Dr. Abhisek Mudgal, Assistant Professor of Civil Engineering at IIT-BHU, said Lucknow stood at a crossroads. “Smart traffic management, stronger bus corridors and clean mobility initiatives can cut vehicular emissions and ease congestion. With consistent government support, the city can emerge as a model where sustainable growth and clean air move together,” he noted.

The studies, commissioned by The Climate Agenda with research led by EnviroCatalysts and IIT-BHU, have been jointly published by Harit Safar and the Sustainable Urban Mobility Collective. Together, they offer a roadmap for Uttar Pradesh to balance mobility growth with public health, environmental sustainability and equitable development.