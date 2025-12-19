PM Modi To Visit Assam On December 20-21, Inaugurate Key Projects

PM Modi | X

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to arrive in Guwahati on Saturday, beginning a two-day visit to Assam on December 20 and 21, during which he will inaugurate key infrastructure projects, pay tribute to martyrs of the Assam Movement, and engage with party workers and the public.

The Prime Minister is expected to reach Guwahati around 2:40 pm on Saturday. His visit will begin at the Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport (LGBIA), where he will inaugurate the newly constructed integrated terminal building , 80 foot tall statue of Bharat Ratna and first Chief Minister of Assam Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi and address a public gathering.

Following the airport programme, Modi will take part in a roadshow from Jalukbari to the BJP’s state headquarters at Basistha. He is scheduled to attend an official meeting later in the evening and interact with Sr BJP leaders , MPs & MLAs at the party office first time, underscoring the party’s organisational outreach.

The newly inaugurated airport terminal marks a major milestone in Assam’s aviation and economic landscape. Spread across nearly 1.4 lakh square metres, the terminal is designed to handle up to 1.3 crore passengers annually and is supported by upgraded runways, taxiways, aprons and advanced airfield systems.

India’s first nature-themed airport terminal, the facility is built around the theme “Bamboo Orchids,” drawing inspiration from Assam’s rich biodiversity and cultural heritage. It features extensive use of locally sourced Northeast bamboo, Kaziranga-inspired landscaping, japi motifs, rhino symbolism and 57 orchid-inspired columns reflecting the Kopou flower. A distinctive “Sky Forest,” housing nearly one lakh indigenous plants, offers passengers a unique, immersive arrival experience.

The terminal also introduces next-generation passenger amenities, including full-body scanners for faster security checks, DigiYatra-enabled contactless travel, automated baggage handling systems, fast-track immigration and AI-driven airport operations.

On the morning of December 21, the Prime Minister will visit Swahid Smarak Kshetra at Boragaon to pay homage to the martyrs of the historic Assam Movement. This six-year-long mass movement sought to protect the state’s identity and ensure a foreigner-free Assam. Before this PM will interact with 30 children Parikhya Pe Charcha on foalting vessel Charaideo on river Brahmaputra.

Later, Modi will travel to Namrup in Dibrugarh district, where he will perform the Bhoomi Pujan for a new brownfield Ammonia-Urea Fertilizer Project at the Assam Valley Fertilizer and Chemical Company Limited (AVFCL). The project, to be developed within the existing premises of the Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL), involves an estimated investment of over ₹10,600 crore. It aims to meet the fertilizer needs of Assam and neighbouring states, reduce import dependence, generate employment and boost regional economic development, aligning with the Prime Minister’s vision of farmer welfare and industrial revival.

Meanwhile, security has been significantly tightened across Guwahati and other visit locations. Ferry services on the Brahmaputra in Guwahati have been temporarily suspended from December 20 until noon on December 21, as per orders from the Inland Water Transport Department.

The Special Protection Group (SPG) has taken over the Prime Minister’s security arrangements, with senior officials, including the Guwahati Police Commissioner, overseeing ground-level preparations. Multiple agencies are coordinating crowd management, traffic regulation and emergency response measures.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP state president Dilip Saikia, Ministers Jayanta Malla Baruah, Charan Boro and senior state and Union officials have conducted inspections at key venues, including the airport, BJP headquarters and river terminals, to ensure logistical and security readiness.

While no detailed traffic advisory has been issued so far, authorities have indicated that road diversions, route restrictions, no-drone zones and enhanced security checks are likely, particularly around the airport, GS Road and event venues. Commuters have been advised to follow updates from the Guwahati Traffic Police for real-time information.