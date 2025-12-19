Over 97 Lakh Names Removed As Tamil Nadu Electoral Rolls Shrink To 5.43 Crore | File Pic (Representative Image)

Chennai: Tamil Nadu’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has resulted in the total number of electors declining sharply from over 6.41 crore to 5.43 crore with more than 97.3 lakh names being categorised as “shifted, absent, deceased or duplicated.” In absolute numbers, the pre-SIR voter numbers as of October 27 this year stood at 6,41,14,587. However, post the first phase of the exercise, the total electors as per draft roll are 5,43,76,756, which is a cumulative decline of 15.19%.

Releasing the Draft Electoral Roll after the first phase of the SIR at the Secretariat in Chennai on Friday, Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Archana Patnaik told journalists names of 26,94,672 (4.2 %) deceased voters have been removed. While, 66,44,881 (10.36 %) voters have been classified as “shifted or absent”, 3,39,278 (0.62 %) names were removed due to duplicate entry or enrolment at multiple places. In cases of multiple enrolment, the CEO said the voter’s name would be retained at only one location, as mandated under election rules.

Archana said the figures reflect both the scale of the exercise and the extent of legacy inaccuracies in the rolls. She clarified that Enumeration Forms could not be collected from the shifted or absent category because electors had migrated to other States or Union Territories, were not traceable at their registered addresses, did not submit forms before the December 14 deadline, or were unwilling to register.

“All genuine electors still have the opportunity to be included during the claims and objections period from December 19, 2025 to January 18, 2026,” Archana said, underlining that the draft roll is open to correction.

Placing the figures in operational context, she said the SIR was carried out across 38 districts, involving 234 Electoral Registration Officers, 776 Assistant EROs and 68,467 Booth Level Officers, supported by 48,873 volunteers. Political parties were also involved in the process, with 12 recognised parties appointing 2.46 lakh Booth Level Agents to monitor the exercise.

Archana said the administration made repeated attempts to minimise exclusions, with BLOs conducting house-to-house verification and making at least three visits to collect forms. Help desks were set up at all polling stations, while volunteers focused on assisting senior citizens, persons with disabilities and vulnerable electors.

She said voters who have attained or will attain 18 years of age on or before January 1, 2026 are being encouraged to apply through Form-6, with special enrolment campaigns planned statewide.

The Draft Electoral Roll has been published booth-wise in print and digital formats and shared with recognised political parties. In addition, lists of absent, shifted, deceased and duplicate voters whose names are not included in the draft roll will be displayed at local body offices and uploaded online to enable public scrutiny.

Reiterating safeguards, she said no name can be deleted without notice and a speaking order by the competent authority. Aggrieved electors, she added, have the right to appeal under Section 24 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950.