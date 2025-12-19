 ‘Crime Against Humanity’: Priyanka Gandhi Condemns Lynching Of Hindu Youth Over Blasphemy, Urges Govt To Raise Minority Safety Issue With Bangladesh
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi condemned the lynching of Hindu youth Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh, calling it a “crime against humanity” and urging India to raise minority safety concerns with Dhaka. The killing, linked to blasphemy allegations, occurred amid violent protests. Bangladesh’s interim government denounced the act and promised strict action against those responsible.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 09:49 PM IST
article-image

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday strongly condemned the lynching of a young Hindu man in Bangladesh, calling the incident a “crime against humanity” and urging the Indian government to take up the issue of minority safety with Dhaka.

In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi expressed alarm over the brutal killing of Dipu Chandra Das, stating that discrimination and violence on the basis of religion, caste or identity have no place in any civilised society. She urged the Centre to take cognisance of what she described as rising violence against Hindu, Christian and Buddhist minorities in Bangladesh and raise the matter firmly with the neighbouring country’s government.

Her remarks came amid reports of a mob lynching in Bhaluka Upazila of Mymensingh district, where Dipu Chandra Das, a 30-year-old garment factory worker, was allegedly attacked over accusations of insulting Islam. According to Bangladeshi media, the mob not only beat him to death but also set his body on fire. Das was living as a tenant in the Dubalia Para locality at the time of the incident.

The killing occurred against the backdrop of widespread unrest in Bangladesh following the death of Sharif Osman Hadi, a prominent student leader associated with the July Uprising. His death triggered violent protests in several parts of the country, with incidents of arson and clashes reported.

Bangladesh’s interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, has condemned the lynching, asserting that there is “no place for such violence in a New Bangladesh.” In an official statement, the government said those responsible for the heinous crime would not be spared and blamed isolated extremist groups for attempting to spread fear and chaos during a sensitive phase of democratic transition.

Police in Bangladesh have said investigations are underway, while political and human rights voices on both sides of the border continue to call for accountability and protection of minorities.

