'Aap Jaison Ki Wajah Se Delhi Safe Nahi': Woman Alleges Sexual Harassment By Bike Taxi Driver, Creates Drama After Bystander Asks Her To File Complaint - VIDEO

Delhi: A shocking video allegedly from Delhi has gone viral on social media, showing a young woman accusing a bike taxi driver of sexual harassment in the middle of a busy road. The video, shared by an NGO called National Council for Men's Affairs, captures a heated altercation between the woman and a helmet-clad man sitting on his bike and a bystander.

In the video, the woman can be heard saying: “Aise kaise cancel kar du? Pehle complaint jayega, tab cancel hoga,” which roughly translates to,“How can I just cancel the ride? First, I will file a complaint, then cancel it.” She then firmly tells the driver: “Chal tu nikal yahan se,” which roughly translates to,“You get lost from here.”

Several bystanders can be seen intervening and one of the man suggests that the woman file a formal police complaint instead of arguing on the road. In response, the woman retorts. “Yeh badtameezi kar raha hai, isko maaru bhi na?” which roughly translates to,“He's misbehaving ,should I not even hit him?”

One of the bystanders responds by telling her that she has no right to resort to violence, to which she makes a serious allegation: “Yeh badtameezi karega, mere chest pe haath rakhega ,woh theek hai?” which roughly translates to, "So he can misbehave and touch my chest, is that okay?”

The man reiterates that she should file a police report if such misconduct occurred, insisting that fighting on the road is not the solution.

At one point, the woman snaps at the bystander, saying: “Aap jaise logon ki wajah se hi Delhi safe nahi hai,” "It’s because of people like you that Delhi isn’t safe.”

The bystander quickly responds:“Delhi safe hai,” which roughly translates to, “Delhi is safe.”

Later in the video, the woman claims that she had pointed out the driver's rash driving, to which the driver responds: “Madam, wahan gaadi aayi, gaadi ko thok doon kya main?” which roughly translates to,“A car appeared, should I have crashed into it?”

The woman then says, “Now the truth is coming out” and tells the bystander that he has no right to interfere, as the incident did not involve him personally.

Another Woman Enters The Scene

Another young woman, seemingly of the same age, can be seen intervening and trying to pacify the situation. Just before the video abruptly ends, the enraged woman makes another explosive claim, that the man was deliberately applying the brakes so that her chest would touch him.

The viral video has received over 36.4K views within just a few hours of being posted. As of now, there are no reports of any police complaint filed in the matter.