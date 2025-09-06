 Sharjeel Imam Moves Supreme Court After Delhi HC Denies Bail In 2020 Delhi Riots Conspiracy Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSharjeel Imam Moves Supreme Court After Delhi HC Denies Bail In 2020 Delhi Riots Conspiracy Case

Sharjeel Imam Moves Supreme Court After Delhi HC Denies Bail In 2020 Delhi Riots Conspiracy Case

The prosecution had opposed the pleas saying it was not a case of spontaneous riots but a case where riots were "planned well in advance" with a "sinister motive" and "well-thought-out conspiracy".

PTIUpdated: Saturday, September 06, 2025, 07:08 PM IST
article-image
Sharjeel Imam | Twitter

Activist Sharjeel Imam on Saturday moved the Supreme Court challenging a Delhi High Court order denying him bail in an anti-terror law case linked to the alleged conspiracy behind the February 2020 riots in the national capital.

Bail Pleas of Multiple Accused Dismissed

A bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur had dismissed the bail pleas of Imam, Umar Khalid, Mohd Saleem Khan, Shifa Ur Rehman, Athar Khan, Meeran Haider, Abdul Khalid Saifi and Gulfisha Fatima.

The court reserved its order on July 9 on the pleas filed in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

FPJ Shorts
In Pictures: Pune Streets Come Alive As Citizens Bid Grand Farewell To Ganpati Bappa
In Pictures: Pune Streets Come Alive As Citizens Bid Grand Farewell To Ganpati Bappa
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 6, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Iron Saturday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 6, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Iron Saturday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 6, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100 Gomti Saturday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 6, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100 Gomti Saturday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: September 6, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Donner Saturday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: September 6, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Donner Saturday Weekly Draw

Prosecution Argues Riots Were Pre-Planned

The prosecution had opposed the pleas saying it was not a case of spontaneous riots but a case where riots were "planned well in advance" with a "sinister motive" and "well-thought-out conspiracy".

Read Also
Delhi High Court Denies Bail To Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam & Others In Delhi Riots Case
article-image

Accused Booked Under UAPA and IPC

Khalid, Imam and others were booked under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and provisions of IPC for allegedly being the "masterminds" of the February 2020 riots, which left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

The violence erupted during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 6, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 6, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 6, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 6, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: September 6, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: September 6, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Sharjeel Imam Moves Supreme Court After Delhi HC Denies Bail In 2020 Delhi Riots Conspiracy Case

Sharjeel Imam Moves Supreme Court After Delhi HC Denies Bail In 2020 Delhi Riots Conspiracy Case

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 6, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 6, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...