 India Lifts ICC Women's World Cup 2025! Tear-Filled Celebrations From Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Rohit Sharma's Emotional Reaction - Check Pics & Videos
The Indian women's team has written history with a remarkable win against South Africa in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. With the likes of heroic performances from Shefali Verma and Deepti Sharma, Team Blue registered a 52-run victory over South Africa Women.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 12:40 AM IST
Memorable Winning Moment:

South Africa W was 52 runs away from winning the maiden title, but India W was just 1 wicket away, and Deepti Sharma stood strong in her game and succeeded in bowling out the opponents with her mystery spin, and captain Harmanpreet Kaur took a stunning catch of Nadine de Klerk

Emotional Celebrations From Team Blue

Rohit Sharma's Emotional Reaction:

ALSO READ FULL REPORT: Team India Scripts History In Navi Mumbai, Defeat South Africa By 52 Runs To Lift Maiden Title

