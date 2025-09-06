Kanpur: Drunk Son Kills Mother By Smashing Her Head With Brick For Refusing To Give ₹40 For Liquor - VIDEO

Drunk Son Kills Mother By Smashing Her Head With Brick For Refusing To Give ₹40 For Liquor | X

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), September 06: In a horrific incident, a man brutally killed his mother after dispute over money in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. As per reports, a 45-year-old man brutally murdered his 65-year-old mother by crushing her head with a brick after she refused to give him ₹40 for liquor. The villagers caught him while he was trying to flee and handed him over to the police.

There are reports that the incident occurred on Saturday afternoon in Kasingwa village. The accused identified as Rajaram alias Laden came home drunk and demanded money from his mother, Rajeshwari. She told him that she has no money, he started abusing and fighting with her.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rajeshwari got scared of her son and locked herself inside a room. In a fit of rage, Rajaram broke open the door and dragged his mother outside by her hair. He then smashed her head repeatedly with a brick due to which she died on the spot.

Rajaram tried to flee the spot after brutally killing his mother, however, the villagers caught him and handed him over to the police. A forensic team was called to investigate the crime scene.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The police took the dead body of the deceased mother into their custody and sent it for post-mortem. They have registered a case in connection with the matter and initiated an investigation into the matter.

The police confirmed that Rajaram was an alcohol addict and often demanded money from his elderly mother. The police have taken Rajaram into their custody and further investigation is underway.