Noida Man Arrested For Generating Fake GST Bills Worth ₹10 Crore To Claim ₹1.8 Crore Tax Credit | Representative pic

Noida: A man in Noida has been arrested for allegedly creating fake GST bills worth nearly Rs 10 crore to wrongfully claim an input tax credit of Rs 1.8 crore, according to reports.



Abhinav Tyagi, a resident of Moradabad currently living in the Bisrakh area of Greater Noida, was taken into custody by Noida Cyber Police on Saturday, September 6. Officials said Tyagi, a former employee in the accounts section of a private firm, exploited his access to tax-return and GST filing portals to carry out the fraud. He allegedly prepared fake invoices to support the bogus tax claims.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Shavya Goyal told PTI, “He had prepared fake invoices amounting to about Rs 10 crore to claim GST of Rs 1.8 crore.”



Tyagi was reportedly aided by an accomplice, who remains at large as investigations continue.



Evidence Seized By Police



During the arrest, authorities recovered several items linked to the fraud, including four mobile phones, eight SIM cards, a laptop, GST-related documents, a rent agreement, and a car. An official complaint has been filed under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act.



Following his arrest, Tyagi was produced in court and is now in judicial custody. The police are actively pursuing his accomplice as part of the ongoing investigation.