Kerala Lottery Result: Sept 7 2025 - Samrudhi SM-19 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | Image: Wikipedia (Representational Image)

The results of Kerala Lottery for Kerala Samrudhi SM-19 on Sunday, September 07, will be announced at 3 PM today and the official results will be published on the website at 4 PM. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping ₹1 Crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of these results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Samrudhi SM-19 for Sunday, 07-09-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize : ₹1,00,00,000/- [1 Crore]

(Common to all series)

MG 339851（IRINJALAKUDA）

Agent Name: NITHYA VARGHESE

Agency No.: R 11216

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

MA 339851 MB 339851

MC 339851 MD 339851

ME 339851 MF 339851

MH 339851 MJ 339851

MK 339851 ML 339851 MM 339851

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000/- [30 Lakhs]

(Common to all series)

MB 615985（KOTTAYAM）

Agent Name: O M JOSEPH

Agency No.: K 7260

3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000/- [5 Lakhs]

(Common to all series)

ME 399415（KASARAGODE）

Agent Name: GANESH

Agency No.: S 539

For the tickets ending with the following numbers

4th Prize: ₹5,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 20 times)

0446 0461 2171 2347 2838 3534 3970 4600 5009 5048 5261 5295 5418 5857 6486 6932 8271 8404 9744 9999

5th Prize: ₹2,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 6 times)

2123 2141 3494 3815 4435 5124

6th Prize: ₹1,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 30 times)

0614 1016 1118 1122 1141 1711 1846 1885 1919 2270 2455 2748 2861 2887 2970 3006 3863 4737 5078 5149 5304 5320 5347 5431 5471 6230 6253 6806 9285 9423

7th Prize: ₹500/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0067 0220 0333 0474 0636 0686 0759 0991 1033 1124 1145 1529 1799 1957 2220 2285 2515 2614 2642 2835 2990 3014 3112 3238 3250 3770 3790 3820 3911 4315 4402 4646 4784 4799 4873 5083 5156 5160 5209 5473 5518 5564 5717 5858 6055 6091 6304 6705 6915 7661 7776 7959 8043 8217 8346 8353 8372 8477 8605 8747 8847 8858 8900 9021 9064 9153 9187 9211 9358 9406 9574 9579 9738 9775 9893 9909

8th Prize: ₹200/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0501 0503 0623 0692 0719 0865 0929 1006 1040 1162 1180 1262 1459 1476 1517 1583 1587 1704 1764 2003 2069 2316 2318 2382 2388 2560 2595 2611 2811 2856 2911 2917 2926 2981 3023 3047 3293 3316 3334 3431 3450 3744 3804 3867 3950 4006 4019 4289 4362 4395 4584 4692 4879 4919 5233 5585 5590 5610 5629 5780 5783 6105 6531 6596 6794 6918 6971 6985 7052 7188 7436 7501 7815 8099 8118 8232 8239 8299 8355 8547 8772 8782 8851 8896 9106 9227 9277 9560 9642 9735 9858 9877

9th Prize: ₹100/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 150 times)

0019 0165 0252 0256 0404 0405 0485 0513 0611 0683 0739 0748 0994 1133 1138 1209 1223 1246 1330 1524 1641 1723 1845 1873 1882 1888 1966 2061 2109 2206 2228 2251 2353 2430 2469 2549 2557 2612 2644 2745 2781 2892 3016 3147 3247 3561 3733 3889 3897 3946 3954 4305 4321 4360 4397 4429 5278 5306 5360 5392 5393 3567 3597 3613 3625 4095 4248 4254 4269 4430 5027 5159 5172 5403 5539 5652 5660 5801 5867 5879 5918 5955 5998 6028 6046 6090 6156 6246 6266 6290 6294 6491 6565 6573 6578 6640 6679 6792 6802 6819 6949 7062 7148 7204 7246 7313 7315 7329 7334 7385 7453 7488 7565 7691 7746 7829 7937 8144 8222 8230 8254 8319 8352 8379 8426 8488 8499 8595 8672 8711 8778 8955 8984 9009 9045 9138 9151 9253 9272 9310 9331 9516 9553 9634 9696 9718 9774 9826 9941 9998

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery Sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

Kerala lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Kerala government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Samrudhi SM-19: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs.70,00,000

2nd Prize Rs.10,00,000

3rd Prize Rs.1,00,000

4th Prize Rs.5,000

5th Prize Rs.1,000

6th Prize Rs.500

7th Prize Rs.100

Consolation Prize Rs.8,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.