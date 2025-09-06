Kerala Lottery Result: Sept 6, 2025 - Karunya KR-722 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | Image: Wikipedia (Representational Image)

The results of Kerala Lottery for Kerala Karunya KR-722 on Saturday, September 06, will be announced at 3 PM today and the official results will be published on the website at 4 PM. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping ₹1 Crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of these results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Karunya Plus KR-722 for Thursday, 06-09-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize : ₹1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

KD 264265 (IDUKKI)

Agent Name: ANIL

Agency No.: Y 2582

Consolation Prize ₹5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

KA 264265 KB 264265

KC 264265 KE 264265

KF 264265 KG 264265

KH 264265 KJ 264265

KK 264265 KL 264265 KM 264265

2nd Prize: ₹25,00,000/- (25 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

KC 901286 (PATHANAMTHITTA)

Agent Name: V K KHADER

Agency No.: H 367

3rd Prize ₹10,00,000/- (10 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

KC 245583 (ERNKULAM)

Agent Name: DEEPTHY AJESH

Agency No.: E 8301

For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers

4th Prize: ₹5,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 20 times)

0173 1338 1947 1949 1982 2651 2817 4012 4253 5591 5660 5807 6387 6395 7102 7661 7865 8920 9414 9564

5th Prize ₹2,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0059 4914 1534 5526 0049 6219

6th Prize ₹1,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 30 times)

0678 1854 1872 2145 2622 3303 3819 4851 4881 5028 5065 5132 6277 6326 6529 6706 6758 6870 7442 7462 7981 8212 8241 8668 8817 9323 9356 9501 9702 9783

7th Prize ₹500/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0037 0108 0124 0170 0175 0229 0254 0295 0359 0399 0618 0988 1019 1251 1319 1353 1513 1516 1524 1607 1649 1711 1781 1789 1925 2104 2261 2643 2945 2999 3025 3042 3117 3332 3346 3417 3445 3484 3576 4156 4421 4440 4667 4893 5430 5617 5635 5677 5692 5815 5860 5954 6388 6619 6626 6703 6809 6930 7069 7239 7320 7488 7634 7679 7854 7895 8316 8522 8635 8863 8883 8976 9204 9400 9558 9784

8th Prize ₹200/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0087 0224 0270 0301 0466 0963 1022 1135 1203 1405 1493 1617 1630 1718 1786 2554 2617 2809 2826 3020 3052 3172 3418 3430 3521 3594 3695 3774 3801 3821 3834 3869 4175 4203 4379 4505 4522 4560 4657 4794 4896 4973 5038 5040 5097 5136 5174 5455 5491 5556 5574 5827 6393 6412 6420 6856 6926 7085 7168 7181 7351 7365 7373 7477 7499 7649 7707 7823 7826 8035 8111 8218 8239 8243 8293 8485 8494 8686 8748 8836 8977 9022 9030 9055 9086 9168 9701 9729 9753 9810 9959 9988

9th Prize ₹100/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 144 times)

0005 0084 0216 0329 0358 0366 0372 0379 0438 0564 0707 0771 0805 0955 1082 1099 1205 1220 1246 1260 1401 1449 1461 1539 1568 1756 1790 1842 2171 2201 2202 2208 2231 2426 2459 2513 2625 2667 2690 2692 2766 2802 2821 2906 2913 2924 3143 3156 3286 3354 3404 3439 3451 3475 3513 3574 3612 3727 3850 3930 4198 4251 4609 4620 4627 4865 5081 5100 5257 5450 5462 5516 5587 5606 5607 5615 5645 5673 5691 5741 5759 5797 5820 5894 5961 5980 6079 6166 6201 6245 6343 6463 6478 6500 6639 6673 6931 6957 6961 7014 7082 7207 7337 7368 7411 7451 7647 7662 7870 7880 7923 8038 8091 8108 8364 8369 8488 8520 8571 8573 8689 8728 8736 8889 9048 9101 9124 9151 9156 9210 9299 9377 9462 9529 9552 9573 9589 9591 9686 9771 9826 9928 9942 9985

Official websites to check the lucky draw

The users can also check the results of the Kerala Lottery can be checked on the official websites of statelottery.kerala.gov.in and www.keralalottery.info and follow the steps.

How to claim the prize money

If you think you've won a prize, check your lottery ticket numbers with the ones printed in the Kerala Government Gazette. If your ticket number matches a winning number, you can get a prize. To get your prize, go to the Kerala Lottery offices at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram within 30 days after the draw. Winners are advised to take the winning ticket and a valid ID to claim their prize money.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.