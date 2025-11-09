Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Calls Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s Life A Source Of Inspiration For Humanity

Life Of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji Is An Inspiration For Entire Humanity: CM Nayab Singh Saini |

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Sh. Nayab Singh Saini said that the life of Hind Ki Chadar, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, is a source of inspiration for the entire humanity. He said in the 17th century, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s supreme sacrifice against injustice, oppression, and tyranny stands as one of the highest ideals not only in Sikh history but in the history of human civilization.

Chief Minister Sh. Nayab Singh Saini was addressing a National Seminar on “Life and Philosophy of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji” at Chaudhary Devi Lal University, Sirsa, as the Chief Guest today. Earlier, the Chief Minister also visited an exhibition of paintings created by students based on the lives of the Gurus.

The Chief Minister announced that on the martyrdom day of Hind Ki Chadar Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, a Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Study Chair will be established at Chaudhary Devi Lal University, where students will be able to conduct research on his life and teachings.

He informed that programmes commemorating the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji began on November 1 and will continue until November 25, with the main event to be organized in Kurukshetra. The Chief Minister said that four religious processions (yatras) will be taken out, the first of which was flagged off today from Rori in Sirsa district.

Welcoming saints, scholars, and researchers from across the country, the Chief Minister said that it is our privilege to reflect upon the life and message of such a great soul who taught that religion is not merely about protecting one’s own faith, but about upholding the moral conscience of the entire world.

The Chief Minister said that even as humanity steps into the technological era, the ideals of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji continue to guide India. In the 21st century, India’s true strength lies not in technology, but in its moral values, spiritual resolve, and courage. He said when the youth face challenges such as intense competition and mental pressure, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji and his four martyred disciples serve as beacons of light for the new generation.

He further stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi, India today is working to guide humanity in accordance with the teachings of Guru Maharaj Ji. He added that the Modi government is advancing the principle of “One Earth, One Family, One Future,” which is a true reflection of the spirit of the Guru tradition.

Haryana Government Committed to Preserve Sikh Heritage

The Chief Minister said that the State Government is continuously working to preserve and promote Sikh history and heritage. He informed that one member each from 121 Sikh families in Haryana who lost their kin in the 1984 riots has been provided government employment. In December 2022, the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee was established, fulfilling a long-pending demand and granting autonomy to the Sikh community. He added that 70 kanals of land have been transferred to Gurdwara Sri Chilla Sahib in Sirsa.

He further said that the upcoming medical college in Yamunanagar will be named “Hind Ki Chadar Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Singh Ji Medical College.” The college in Assandh has been named “Baba Fateh Singh Ji College.” The “Mata Gujri VLDA College” has been established at Lakhnaur Sahib, and the foundation stone of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Memorial has been laid at Lohgarh in Yamunanagar.

To facilitate pilgrimages to historic Sikh shrines such as Sri Hazur Sahib, Sri Nankana Sahib, Sri Hemkunt Sahib, and Sri Patna Sahib, the State Government has launched the “Swarn Jayanti Guru Darshan Yatra Yojana.”

The Chief Minister said that the honour and recognition accorded to Sikh heritage and the historic sites of the Gurus over the past 11 years have become an integral part of national policy. From the 550th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji to the 350th martyrdom year of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, India has made remarkable progress.

He said that we must not only remember the teachings of Guru Sahib but also imbibe them in our lives. He prayed that by the grace of Guru Sahib, peace, harmony, and spiritual strength may prevail in the lives of all humankind.

On this occasion, Chaudhary Devi Lal University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Vijay Kumar, Chief Minister’s OSD Dr. Prabhleen Singh, OSD Sh. Raj Nehru, Prof. Jagdeep Singh, Prof. Kuldeep Singh Agnihotri, along with many scholars and dignitaries, were present.