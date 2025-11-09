 'Our Children Can’t Breathe': Parents, Activists Hold Protest At India Gate Over Worsening Air Quality In Delhi - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Our Children Can’t Breathe': Parents, Activists Hold Protest At India Gate Over Worsening Air Quality In Delhi - VIDEO

'Our Children Can’t Breathe': Parents, Activists Hold Protest At India Gate Over Worsening Air Quality In Delhi - VIDEO

The protesters, many of them mothers accompanied by children, said they had gathered to demand urgent government action to ensure clean air.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, November 09, 2025, 08:16 PM IST
article-image
Parents, Activists Protest At India Gate Over Delhi’s Toxic Air | ANI

New Delhi: Scores of people, including parents and environmental activists, staged a protest at the India Gate on Sunday against the worsening air quality in the national capital.

The protesters, many of them mothers accompanied by children, said they had gathered to demand urgent government action to ensure clean air.

"We want to meet our elected officials. We had sought an appointment with the chief minister but were refused. So many parents are here because their children are suffering," environmentalist Bhavreen Khandari said.

"Every third child already has damaged lungs; they will live nearly 10 years less than those growing up in cleaner air," she said.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Politics: Harshwardhan Sapkal Rules Out MNS Alliance, Slams Mahayuti Over Pune Land Scam
Maharashtra Politics: Harshwardhan Sapkal Rules Out MNS Alliance, Slams Mahayuti Over Pune Land Scam
Mumbai Fraud News: Mulund 'Clerk' Booked For Cheating Kurla Man Of ₹1.5 Lakh For Providing Fake SRA Receipts
Mumbai Fraud News: Mulund 'Clerk' Booked For Cheating Kurla Man Of ₹1.5 Lakh For Providing Fake SRA Receipts
'Our Children Can’t Breathe': Parents, Activists Hold Protest At India Gate Over Worsening Air Quality In Delhi - VIDEO
'Our Children Can’t Breathe': Parents, Activists Hold Protest At India Gate Over Worsening Air Quality In Delhi - VIDEO
Maharashtra Politics: Ajit Pawar Denies Wrongdoing In Koregaon Park Land Row, Calls Allegations 'Politically Motivated'
Maharashtra Politics: Ajit Pawar Denies Wrongdoing In Koregaon Park Land Row, Calls Allegations 'Politically Motivated'

Another protester, Abhishek, said the government had failed to provide even the basic right, to breathe clean air.

"During (former chief minister) Sheila Dikshit's term, Delhi was known as a green capital. Today, it ranks among the most polluted cities in the world. Politicians keep blaming each other instead of taking responsibility," he said.

Read Also
After Supreme Court Order On Stray Relocation, Mumbai School Requests to Keep Community Dogs on...
article-image

According to police, several protesters were detained for assembling without permission.

"There was no permission to hold a protest at the India Gate. To maintain law and order and ensure there is no obstruction in security arrangements, some people were detained," a police officer said.

DCP (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla said the detentions were preventive in nature.

"Only Jantar Mantar is designated as a protest site where permission can be sought by following the due procedure," he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Our Children Can’t Breathe': Parents, Activists Hold Protest At India Gate Over Worsening Air...

'Our Children Can’t Breathe': Parents, Activists Hold Protest At India Gate Over Worsening Air...

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Flags Off Sacred Yatra Marking 350th Martyrdom Anniversary Of Guru Tegh...

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Flags Off Sacred Yatra Marking 350th Martyrdom Anniversary Of Guru Tegh...

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Calls Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s Life A Source Of Inspiration For...

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Calls Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s Life A Source Of Inspiration For...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 09, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 09, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 09, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 09, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...