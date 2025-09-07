 Video: Class 1 Student Mauled By Pack Of Stray Dogs Inside School Premises In Telangana's Mancherial
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVideo: Class 1 Student Mauled By Pack Of Stray Dogs Inside School Premises In Telangana's Mancherial

Video: Class 1 Student Mauled By Pack Of Stray Dogs Inside School Premises In Telangana's Mancherial

Without warning, several stray dogs breached the school premises and targeted the unsuspecting child in what witnesses described as a frenzied attack.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 05:31 PM IST
article-image
Representative image |

A routine visit to her school hostel turned into a nightmare for six-year-old Akshita when a pack of aggressive stray dogs stormed into the premises of Telangana Model School in Mutyampalli and launched a vicious attack on the innocent child.

The horrifying incident unfolded on Friday when young Akshita was accompanying her mother within the hostel compound of the school in Kasipet mandal. Without warning, several stray dogs breached the school premises and targeted the unsuspecting child in what witnesses described as a frenzied attack.

The entire assault was captured on the school's CCTV cameras, and the disturbing footage has since spread across social media platforms, sparking outrage among parents and local communities.

Local residents who witnessed the attack sprang into action, desperately trying to fend off the aggressive animals and rescue the severely injured student. Their quick intervention likely saved Akshita from even more devastating injuries.

FPJ Shorts
Thane Accident: Kalyan-Alephata Bus Crashes Near Murbad After Steering Rod Breaks; Six Injured
Thane Accident: Kalyan-Alephata Bus Crashes Near Murbad After Steering Rod Breaks; Six Injured
Red Sea Undersea Cable Cuts Disrupt Internet Across Asia & Middle East
Red Sea Undersea Cable Cuts Disrupt Internet Across Asia & Middle East
Sikkim State Lottery Result: Sept 7, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Vixen Sunday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: Sept 7, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Vixen Sunday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 7, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Toucan Sambad Night Sunday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 7, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Toucan Sambad Night Sunday Weekly Draw
Read Also
Thane: Animal Welfare Group CPCA Faces Legal Notice Over Claims Of Denying Urgent Treatment To...
article-image

The young girl sustained deep lacerations across her head and body, with the head wounds proving particularly severe. Bystanders immediately rushed her to the nearest hospital where medical teams assessed the extent of her injuries.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sikkim State Lottery Result: Sept 7, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Vixen...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: Sept 7, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Vixen...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 7, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 7, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 7, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 7, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

US Tariff Row: Mallikarjun Kharge Accuses PM Modi Of Harming India For Trump Ties - VIDEO

US Tariff Row: Mallikarjun Kharge Accuses PM Modi Of Harming India For Trump Ties - VIDEO

Kerala Lottery Result: Sept 7 2025 - Samrudhi SM-19 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...

Kerala Lottery Result: Sept 7 2025 - Samrudhi SM-19 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...