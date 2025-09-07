Video: Class 1 Student Mauled By Pack Of Stray Dogs Inside School Premises In Telangana's Mancherial

Representative image |

A routine visit to her school hostel turned into a nightmare for six-year-old Akshita when a pack of aggressive stray dogs stormed into the premises of Telangana Model School in Mutyampalli and launched a vicious attack on the innocent child.

The horrifying incident unfolded on Friday when young Akshita was accompanying her mother within the hostel compound of the school in Kasipet mandal. Without warning, several stray dogs breached the school premises and targeted the unsuspecting child in what witnesses described as a frenzied attack.

The entire assault was captured on the school's CCTV cameras, and the disturbing footage has since spread across social media platforms, sparking outrage among parents and local communities.

Local residents who witnessed the attack sprang into action, desperately trying to fend off the aggressive animals and rescue the severely injured student. Their quick intervention likely saved Akshita from even more devastating injuries.

The young girl sustained deep lacerations across her head and body, with the head wounds proving particularly severe. Bystanders immediately rushed her to the nearest hospital where medical teams assessed the extent of her injuries.