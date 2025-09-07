 Pervert Caught On Camera Making Obscene Gestures At Girl In Train, Clicks Her Photos Before Getting Off - VIDEO Viral
The perverted man, sitting opposite the girl, also clicked her photos on his mobile phone. Despite the harassment, the girl did not raised an alarm and ignored the man who continued with his shameful act.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 07:33 PM IST
Pervert Caught On Camera Making Obscene Gestures At Girl In Train | Instagram

Ranchi, September 07: A shocking video has surfaced on social media in which a man is caught making obscene gestures at a girl while travelling on a train. The man was caught on camera while indulging in the shameful act and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. The perverted man, sitting opposite the girl, also clicked her photos on his mobile phone. Despite the harassment, the girl did not raised an alarm and ignored the man who continued with his shameful act.

Incident Details

The video of the incident was shared on Instagram by "_bikesh_paswan_07" on Friday (September 5) and the incident occurred in Jharkhand. The person filming the video can be heard saying that the man had been making obscene gestures at the young woman for a long time. The woman who is visibly uncomfortable turned her face away in shame, but the man continued his inappropriate and shameful act.

The bystander recording the incident also said that it was unthinkable what the man might have done if she had been travelling alone. The woman was reportedly travelling along with her father, who was totally unaware of the incident.

Video Shared Widely

The man who shared the video on the internet urged the users to share the video widely so that it could reach the perverted man's family members. In the footage, the man is also seen taking out his mobile phone to click a photo of the girl. As the train stopped, the man stood up from his seat and while leaving, he walked uncomfortably close to the woman before finally getting down from the train.

Shameful Act

The internet users are slamming the shameful act of the man and also demanding strict action against the pervert. However, they are also questioning the person making the video over his silence and not standing up for the helpless woman. The users are saying that instead of filming the incident, he could have confronted the man and stopped his advances.

Police Action

There are no reports of any police action in connection with the matter. However, the man has shared a video on social media in which he is providing the details about the incident to the police. He told the police that the pervert man got the train from Japla and got down near Rehla. The police said that they are investigating the matter and are trying to identify the accused as the video is being widely shared on social media.

Pervert Caught On Camera Making Obscene Gestures At Girl In Train, Clicks Her Photos Before Getting...

Pervert Caught On Camera Making Obscene Gestures At Girl In Train, Clicks Her Photos Before Getting...

