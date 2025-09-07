PIB Fact Check: Fake Video Targets Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi With False Claims On Operation Sindoor |

The Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) Fact Check unit has categorically denied these claims, clarifying that General Upendra Dwivedi has made no such statement. PIB stressed that the video is doctored and is part of a misinformation campaign aimed at spreading panic and confusion among the public.

India’s Fact Check Unit also mentioned that the AI-generated video is being amplified by Pakistani disinformation handles, in an attempt to malign the reputation of the Indian armed forces. Officials cautioned that such content is not only misleading but also a deliberate attempt to influence public perception and spread propaganda.

Meanwhile, the original statement made by Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi said "It is too early to comment on the effect of Operation Sindoor on the LoC situation as it has not been that long since it ended. Has state-sponsored terrorism ended? I don't think so because infiltration attempts are still happening on LoC. And we all know how many terrorists have been killed and how many of them have escaped."

In reality, no such losses have been reported by the Indian Army, and authorities have urged people to rely only on verified sources for defence-related updates. The circulation of such false content not only misleads citizens but also undermines the morale of the armed forces.

Authorities have appealed to the public to refrain from sharing the video and to immediately report similar suspicious content. They also reminded users that spreading misinformation, particularly related to national security, can attract serious legal consequences.

To safeguard against misinformation, PIB has urged the public to report such misleading content. Citizens can reach the Fact Check Unit through:

📲 +918799711259

📩 factcheck@pib.gov.in