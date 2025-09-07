 PM Modi To Visit Punjab On September 9, Conduct Aerial Survey Of Flood-Hit Areas
According to information, the Prime Minister will come to Punjab on Tuesday from Kangra, which too was among several areas of the hilly state ravaged by the torrential rains and floods in the recent few days.

Rajesh Moudgil
Chandigarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Punjab on September 9 and will take the stock of flood-hit areas of the state, state BJP chief Sunil Jhakar said on Sunday.

Sharing this information, Jakhar said in his post on X: ``Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is deeply concerned about the flood situation in Punjab and is closely monitoring it. He is visiting Punjab on September 9 to personally assess the local conditions and understand the ground realities to provide maximum assistance to the people of Punjab’’.

``Earlier, Union Agriculture Minister Shri Shivraj Chauhan was sent to evaluate the situation. Two central government teams, which visited to assess the damage caused by the floods in Punjab, are set to submit their reports to the central government after their tour. The Government of India stands firmly with the people of Punjab’’, he added.

