 UP Govt Plans To Grant Married Daughters Equal Inheritance Rights In Farm Land
Sources said the Board of Revenue has drafted an amendment to delete the word “unmarried” from the provision. If passed, both married and unmarried daughters will enjoy the same rights as sons. Officials clarified that similar changes will be applied wherever succession lists differentiate between sisters by marital status.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 11:05 PM IST
Representative Image

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government is preparing to amend the UP Revenue Code, 2006 to grant married daughters equal inheritance rights in agricultural land. The move follows models already implemented in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. At present, Section 108(2) of the Code restricts succession to widows, sons, and unmarried daughters. Married daughters are considered heirs only in the absence of all these claimants, and then after parents, siblings, or other relatives. This distinction based on marital status has long been criticised as discriminatory.

