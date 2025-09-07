Uttar Pradesh News: Over 2,000 Houses Inundated As Yamuna Floods Residential Colonies In Mathura - VIDEO

Representation Image | ANI

Mathura: Continuous rainfall and heavy water discharge from barrages have pushed the Yamuna River above the danger mark, leading to severe flooding in Mathura and Vrindavan. Water has entered residential colonies, temples, and major city routes, leaving daily life paralyzed.

According to district officials, Yamuna’s water level has crossed the red mark by more than a meter, causing 3 to 4 feet of waterlogging on several roads. Over 2,000 houses in colonies such as Khadar, Ganesh Tila, and Vishram Ghat area have been inundated. At least 20 riverfront ghats are underwater, forcing authorities to place barricades and restrict public movement.

Floodwaters have also reached temples, including Dharamraj Mandir and several spots along the Vrindavan parikrama route. Devotional sites like Chheer Ghat and Mor Mukut Marg are submerged, prompting closure of parikrama paths.

In rural areas, over a dozen villages in Shergarh and Naujheel blocks are affected. Residents are being shifted to safer shelters, while teams distribute relief materials.

The district administration has issued warnings against entering deep water zones.

Officials said the water release from Hathinikund and Tajewala barrages triggered the rise, but the level is expected to stabilize after September 7.